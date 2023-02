BOLTON LANDING — Jaxon Egloff scored 16 points and Jace Hubert added 13 Thursday to lead the Bolton boys basketball team to a 51-29 Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference victory over Indian Lake-Long Lake.

Egloff grabbed nine rebounds and Hubert added seven boards for the Eagles, who improved to 8-4 in the league, 9-8 overall. Bolton jumped out to a 34-11 halftime lead and never looked back.