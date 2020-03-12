ECHL suspends season; State postpones all high school playoff events

The local sports world ground to a halt on Thursday as the ECHL suspended play and all high school sports playoffs were suspended indefinitely.
Both announcements came in the wake of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's decision to ban gatherings of more than 500 people in New York state due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.
That would have made it impossible for the Adirondack Thunder to play home games with fans in the stands, but the ECHL was also dealing with a nationwide concern about spread of the coronavirus. Virtually every major sport had stopped playing by the time the league made its announcement.
The plug was pulled on the high school sports season at 3:15 p.m. when the New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced that the entire playoff schedule would be postponed. That capped off a day that saw state regional officials change sites twice for playoff games while banning fan attendance.
“It was my goal to complete the winter championships on schedule," NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas said in a press release. "It has become increasingly more difficult to host these championship events with the number of challenges that have been presented. I also have concerns as the Executive Director of NYSPHSAA and a parent, that students will be participating in an event under circumstances that are not conducive to a quality and beneficial participation experience.”
Chip Corlew, the local director of the State Boys Basketball Tournament, was still holding out hope that the event will still be held if playoffs are resumed. He said he's been in contact with Cool Insuring Arena General Manager Jeff Mead about possible future dates.
"Anything's possible," Corlew said.
But he had no argument with the decision.
You have free articles remaining.
"It’s the right decision," Corlew said of postponing the playoffs. "It hurts, but ... it’s the right decision. The safety of our teams, our coaches, staff members and fans is paramount."
Thursday began with an announcement from Section VII just after noon that state regional finals based in Beekmantown would be moved to Saranac High School. Section II then announced that games at Hudson Valley Community College would be closed to the public. Section VII then announced that regional games would be scattered to separate high school locations and limited to 100 fans each.
After the governor's announcement, the NYSPHSAA put an end to all playoff games, at least for now.
The Queensbury hockey team was scheduled to play Whitesboro on Saturday in the Division II state semifinals in Buffalo, a game that was to be closed to the public. Basketball teams from North Warren, Bolton, Fort Edward, Schroon Lake, Lake George and Cambridge were scheduled to play in regional basketball finals this weekend.
Thursday's announcements leave Cool Insuring Arena empty at a time of year when it's usually jumping with sports activity.
"It's a little bit devastating, with all the time and effort the players and staff put in," Thunder General Manager Jeff Mead said. "That being said, we get what’s going on in world right now. It's obviously more important than sports."
Thunder coach Alex Loh called the decision "not unexpected at this point." He said he first got a sense this decision was coming when the NBA suspended play late Wednesday.
"Once one league decides to suspend, everybody else kind of has to follow suit," Loh said. "And once the NHL did, we knew it would trickle down. At the end of the day, it's the right decision."
Though the team is not allowed to do any functions, all the players are staying around until the league re-evaluates the situation in a few days. Adirondack (22-28-8-5) had nine games left in its regular season, scheduled to end on April 4. For now, Loh said, there are no plans to have exit meetings with the players.
Follow Sports Editor Greg Brownell on Twitter: @glensfallsse.