ECHL suspends season; State postpones all high school playoff events

The local sports world ground to a halt on Thursday as the ECHL suspended play and all high school sports playoffs were suspended indefinitely.

Both announcements came in the wake of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's decision to ban gatherings of more than 500 people in New York state due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

That would have made it impossible for the Adirondack Thunder to play home games with fans in the stands, but the ECHL was also dealing with a nationwide concern about spread of the coronavirus. Virtually every major sport had stopped playing by the time the league made its announcement.

The plug was pulled on the high school sports season at 3:15 p.m. when the New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced that the entire playoff schedule would be postponed. That capped off a day that saw state regional officials change sites twice for playoff games while banning fan attendance.