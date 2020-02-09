Darfler scores 35, reaches 1,000 points in Hartford win

HARTFORD — Gavon Darfler put it all together on Saturday, scoring a career-high 35 points to reach the 1,000-point mark on Hartford’s Senior Day.

As an added bonus, it helped the Tanagers upset Argyle 63-51 in an Adirondack League boys basketball game.

Hartford improved to 7-7 in league play. Argyle had already clinched Division III in the league.

Darfler made it to the 1,000 mark late in the fourth quarter despite sitting for six minutes with foul trouble.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“Tonight was a big night for him; he went above and beyond,” coach Jason Harrington said. “We had numerous sets for him tonight to get him the ball. He’s real hard to handle. He was just determined that he was, No. 1, going to get a thousand and, No. 2, we were going to knock off Argyle.”

Brandon Harrington scored 12 points and JP Lavin added 11 for the Tanagers, who pulled away with a 19-11 fourth quarter. Darfler also pulled down 11 rebounds.

“It’s a real good win for us,” Harrington said. “We struggled last week, with tough losses at Fort Ann and Fort Edward. We needed to come in and play well against a strong basketball team. It’s probably the most complete game the team and Gavon have played all year long.”