Curtis' hot hand gives him school record

GREENWICH — Alex Curtis has 37 3-pointers to lead the Greenwich boys basketball team. What is remarkable is that he got more than a quarter of them in one game, leading him to a school record.
Curtis, a junior in his second year on varsity, made a school-record 10 3-pointers as part of his career-high 39 points Tuesday in the Witches’ 83-76 non-league win over Schuylerville.
Curtis broke the record of nine, set by Joe Estramonte — also against Schuylerville — on Jan. 27, 2012.
“It was just my night, I guess,” Curtis said. “I was just reacting to where my teammates found me, where the weak spots in the zone were, and shots were just falling.”
“We’ve been waiting for Alex to have one of those nights,” first-year coach Tyler Herrington said. “It was just a matter of time. (That) night, they were playing zone and we put Alex in a position where he could shine as long as he shot the ball well, and that’s what happened.”
Herrington said Schuylerville started in a 3-2 zone, and Greenwich’s motion offense had Curtis in the corner, at first.
“We tried to go inside, that would suck the defender in, and then kick out,” Herrington said. “But then in the rhythm of it, he really found spots all over the place, and it was one of those nights.
“We have a lot of shooters on the team and it can really be anybody’s night,” Herrington added. “We’ve been waiting for a night where a few of us put it together.”
Herrington said Curtis’ points were spaced evenly throughout the game.
“I didn’t think he had 10 3’s,” Herrington said. “And in reviewing the film, there was one where if his foot was back another inch, it would have been 11. His foot was touching the line. It was a 2, but it was very close.”
Curtis was equally shocked.
“I was leaving the locker room and walking past the scorer’s table and Jesse (Kuzmich) came up to me and said, ‘You know you had 39,’ and I was, like, ‘no I didn’t!’ I thought I had 20 to 25. He said, ‘No, you had 39,’ and I thought there’s no way,” Curtis recalled.
Herrington chuckled that Curtis might not have the record if 1980 Greenwich graduate Tony Traver — one of Section II’s all-time better scorers — played in the 3-point era.
With a record he wasn’t eyeing in the first place, Curtis now wants team goals to come true.
“I want to be more of an all-around player, get my teammates involved and win, win, win some more,” Curtis said. “I want to win the section, honestly, this year or next year.”
The Witches, usually a Class C team, are in Class B this season. That will make winning a sectional title this year difficult, but wins over Schuylerville and Johnstown, as well as close losses to Mechanicville and Hoosick Falls, have them optimistic.
“If we pick the right team and a couple of these guys can come together, we have that night, then I think we can beat some teams,” Herrington said.
