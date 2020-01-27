Curtis' hot hand gives him school record

GREENWICH — Alex Curtis has 37 3-pointers to lead the Greenwich boys basketball team. What is remarkable is that he got more than a quarter of them in one game, leading him to a school record.

Curtis, a junior in his second year on varsity, made a school-record 10 3-pointers as part of his career-high 39 points Tuesday in the Witches’ 83-76 non-league win over Schuylerville.

Curtis broke the record of nine, set by Joe Estramonte — also against Schuylerville — on Jan. 27, 2012.

“It was just my night, I guess,” Curtis said. “I was just reacting to where my teammates found me, where the weak spots in the zone were, and shots were just falling.”

“We’ve been waiting for Alex to have one of those nights,” first-year coach Tyler Herrington said. “It was just a matter of time. (That) night, they were playing zone and we put Alex in a position where he could shine as long as he shot the ball well, and that’s what happened.”

Herrington said Schuylerville started in a 3-2 zone, and Greenwich’s motion offense had Curtis in the corner, at first.