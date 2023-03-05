GLENS FALLS — Three years ago, the North Warren Cougars didn’t get to make the trip to regionals in boys basketball.

Nobody did, as the coronavirus shut down the sports world.

Saturday night, the Cougars made sure they got to make the trip, earning a 46-33 Class D championship victory over Northville for their first Section II title since 2020.

“That’s why it is more special. I shed a tear because we didn’t get a chance to finish that run,” said North Warren coach James Cuyler, whose team improved to 18-5. “So I wanted to make sure that I enjoyed that moment, because we didn’t get to enjoy that moment with the circumstances that happened.”

The Cougars advance to play either Schroon Lake or Crown Point in the regional final next Saturday at 6:45 p.m. at Hudson Valley Community College.

Cuyler also enjoyed being serenaded with “Happy Birthday” by his team and the green-and-gold clad Cougar fans filling a couple of sections at Cool Insuring Arena.

Even more special: his son, seventh-grader Semaj Cuyler, was named MVP of the Class D tournament after scoring a game-high 21 points and snagging four steals.

“That’s a testament to his hard work,” James Cuyler said. “He’s been working out since he was 3, 4 years old with me. He always played up, he’s always played kids bigger than him. He’s always confident — he’s not scared of the moment, he’s not scared of people bigger than him. He just wants to play hard and win.”

The whole team did, refusing to back down against a physical Northville squad (17-6) that came in as the No. 1 seed.

“We were really fueled by being the second seed,” said senior guard Sean Evans, who had seven points and five steals and joined his young teammate on the tournament all-star team. “A few of us took that a little personally — we thought we had to prove to everyone that we should’ve been No. 1.”

The win was special for Evans, who was a freshman coming off the bench on that 2020 Section II championship team.

“It feels great winning it twice — obviously I didn’t play much as a freshman, but now it feels amazing being a huge part of it,” he said.

It was also special for senior center Cooper Morehouse, who already won a Section II title in the fall as a member of the Warrensburg-Lake George football team.

“We won it three years ago, and it feels so good to be back — especially for me, 2-for-2 my senior season and it feels so good,” Morehouse said.

Saturday night’s game was slow-starting and featured defense, as points came at a premium, and often with a good deal of contact in the paint. The Cougars took the lead — for good, as it turned out — on Semaj Cuyler’s outside jumper for a 12-10 edge with 3:21 left in the first half.

The Falcons made a couple of runs at the Cougars. They pulled within 27-25 late in the third quarter, but Semaj Cuyler buried a 3-pointer to restore North Warren’s five-point lead. In the fourth quarter, they whittled the Cougars’ lead to 35-33 on Evan Tamulaitis’ putback with 3:55 left in regulation.

That was the last points Northville scored, as the Cougars clamped down on defense and sealed victory at the foul line, going 7 for 11 down the stretch, and getting buckets by Evans and Derrick Tyrell to finish on an 11-0 run.

Jacob Frank led Northville with 18 points and Tamulaitis added nine points and nine boards. However, the Falcons were held to 31% shooting from the floor, including just 2-for-18 from 3-point range.

“Defense really won it for us, we just had to buckle down,” Evans added. “We tried to match with them, stay as physical as them.”

“We wanted to buckle down defensively, guard number 11 (Frank), pay attention more to him, and that’s what we did the last two quarters,” James Cuyler said.

“They made a couple runs, we came back, overcame adversity and played real well to get the win,” Morehouse said. “This week’s practice was so good, it was like on another level — everyone was focused, determined, ready for everything. It was just a really good week of practice. We did so good over the summer working hard, all those morning workouts, night workouts, AAU, travel. It all just led up to this.”

Class D Championship NORTH WARREN (18-5) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Semaj Cuyler;5;2;5;21 Elijah Horge;0;0;2;2 Zach Hooper;0;1;0;3 Sean Evans;1;1;2;7 Derrick Tyrell;2;0;2;6 Wyatt Jennings;0;0;0;0 Angelo Willette;1;0;0;2 Cooper Morehouse;2;0;1;5 Totals;11;4;12;46 NORTHVILLE (17-6) ;2P;3P;FT;TP JT Artikuski;3;0;0;6 Jacob Frank;6;2;0;18 James Pertell;0;0;0;0 Chase Mitchell;0;0;0;0 Lance Edwards;0;0;0;0 Evan Tamulaitis;4;0;1;9 Andrew Cardone;0;0;0;0 Garrett Shepard;0;0;0;0 Totals;13;2;1;33 North Warren;4;13;13;16 — 46 Northville;8;4;13;8 — 33

