Cougars beat Lake George in battle of sectional champs

LAKE GEORGE — North Warren got what it needed from its two biggest stars.
Tanner Dunkley finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds and Anthony Girard scored 22 points as the Cougars beat Lake George 73-65 on Friday in a battle of defending Section II champions. The game kicked off the Warren County boys basketball league schedule.
Just as important for North Warren were the contributions of sophomore Sean Evans. He hit a pair of 3-pointers as the Cougars pulled away from Lake George in the fourth quarter.
"He's one of my young guys," coach James Cuyler said in a phone interview. "He was leading scorer for the JV last year. I definitely expected him to knock down shots in case they double Anthony."
This was destined to be a big game this winter. Lake George has won four straight Class C sectional titles and owns three state championships. North Warren won the Class D sectional title last year and had its two biggest stars returning.
When the teams met last year during the Adirondack League season, Lake George was the winner.
"Usually when you hear Lake George, they're a bigger school, everyone gets all nervous," Dunkley said. "This year we changed our mindset, we went in knowing we could beat them."
The Cougars went into halftime with a 34-26 lead and led by as much as 14 points in the third quarter, but Lake George chipped away throughout the second half. The Warriors took the lead in the fourth quarter on a Luke Pelchar jumper from just inside the 3-point line with 3:36 left.
Girard hit a trey from the corner as North Warren jumped back into the lead, then Evans hit back-to-back 3-pointers. Evans finished with 15 points, all from 3-point range.
"He couldn't miss," Lake George coach Blake White said. "We were doing what we wanted to do, put pressure on Girard, let him get his 20 points, but they made us pay."
Dunkley later had a three-point play and the Cougars kept it from getting close down the stretch.
"I trusted my guys to win this game," Cuyler said. "I've got two of the best players who have been in those situations before, in Anthony (Girard) and Tanner (Dunkley). I trust they can make the right plays at the end of the game to win."
Cameron Orr had an outstanding game for Lake George, scoring 31 points, and Pelchar finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds. But the Warriors missed some key free throws in the second half.