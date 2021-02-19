Cougars beat Lake George in battle of sectional champs

"Usually when you hear Lake George, they're a bigger school, everyone gets all nervous," Dunkley said. "This year we changed our mindset, we went in knowing we could beat them."

The Cougars went into halftime with a 34-26 lead and led by as much as 14 points in the third quarter, but Lake George chipped away throughout the second half. The Warriors took the lead in the fourth quarter on a Luke Pelchar jumper from just inside the 3-point line with 3:36 left.

Girard hit a trey from the corner as North Warren jumped back into the lead, then Evans hit back-to-back 3-pointers. Evans finished with 15 points, all from 3-point range.

"He couldn't miss," Lake George coach Blake White said. "We were doing what we wanted to do, put pressure on Girard, let him get his 20 points, but they made us pay."

Dunkley later had a three-point play and the Cougars kept it from getting close down the stretch.

"I trusted my guys to win this game," Cuyler said. "I've got two of the best players who have been in those situations before, in Anthony (Girard) and Tanner (Dunkley). I trust they can make the right plays at the end of the game to win."