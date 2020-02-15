Cougars beat Granville to claim Adirondack boys crown (updated)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Two quick fouls on Cougars point guard Anthony Girard — who led North Warren with 24 points — put him on the bench with 7:09 left in the third quarter and allowed the Golden Horde (15-5) to chip away at the deficit. Granville hit five 3-pointers that quarter and got to within 45-42 with 29 seconds left, but the Cougars stretched it to 49-42 by the end of the quarter.

Girard had re-entered with 1:05 left in the third, and made his presence known with his first play in the fourth, stealing the ball and knocking down one of his high-arching 3s.

“He was itching that third quarter,” Cuyler said of Girard. “He was, like, ‘Put me back in, coach, I won’t foul.’ I said, ‘Nah, we need you late. You’re the heart of this team.' He came back in the fourth quarter and took us home.”

Rarely slowing down — mostly when Girard wasn’t playing — North Warren distributed the wealth scoring-wise. All six of its scorers had at least six points. And 6-foot-3 center Tanner Dunkley was a huge presence in the paint with 16 rebounds and four blocked shots.

“That’s my job, so that’s what I did, I guess,” Dunkley said. “They beat us the first time (92-72, Jan. 24) and we had a chip on our shoulder. We succeeded.”