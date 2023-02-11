HUDSON FALLS — Derrick Tyrell scored 23 points and was among four North Warren players in double figures as the Cougars beat Granville 77-56 in the Adirondack League boys basketball championship game on Saturday.
Semaj Cuyler scored 16 points, Cooper Morehouse had 12 and Sean Evans finished with 11 as North Warren avenged an earlier loss to Granville. The Cougars are 15-4 and ranked 16th in the state in Class D.
Caleb Nelson (15), Nathan Williams (14), Cody Nelson (13) and
Trey Senevey (10) led the scoring for Granville, which fell to 15-4.
