HUDSON FALLS — North Warren came into Saturday’s game as an underdog and came out looking like a team that could do some damage in the postseason.

Derrick Tyrell scored 23 points and the Cougars rode an early lead to a 77-56 victory over Granville in the Adirondack League boys basketball championship game on Saturday at Hudson Falls High School. The Cougars improved to 15-5 and are ranked 16th in the state in Class D.

North Warren turned in a strong all-around effort. Semaj Cuyler scored 16 points, Cooper Morehouse had 12, Sean Evans finished with 11 and Wyatt Jennings had nine. Granville closed the gap to 11 points at one point in the third quarter, but the Cougars pulled away in the fourth quarter.

It was quite a different story from the regular-season meeting of the teams, which was a 64-54 Granville victory.

“We didn’t bring our best game,” North Warren coach James Cuyler said of that meeting. “I felt that’s how we lost. We fouled a lot, they went to the free-throw line a lot, we didn’t shoot the ball well … but we did good in the paint. So I felt if we could get more from our guards and our post play, and definitely, we wanted to be better defensively. We wanted to keep on eye on (Caleb Nelson) and have a body on him at all times. He’s a great player.”

Caleb Nelson (15), Nathan Williams (14), Cody Nelson (13) and Trey Senevey (10) led the scoring for Granville, which fell to 15-4. The Horde couldn’t come up with key baskets to close the gap in the second half.

North Warren last won a sectional title in 2020, but that season was then shut down by the pandemic. Coach Cuyler said this team has a shot at getting to states.

“No question,” he said, “this is a state-championship caliber team. They’re going to go as far as we play. I think we can play with the best, I think we can make a run to states, and possibly win it, but it’s up to us.”

Adirondack League championship North Warren (15-4) Semaj Cuyler 6-1-1-16, Zach Hopper 0-2-0-6, Sean Evans 2-2-1-11, Derrick Tyrell 11-0-1-23, Cooper Morehouse 5-0-2-12, Angelo Willette 0-0-0-0, Wyatt Jennings 0-3-0-9, Elijah Horge 0-0-0-0, Hunter Conger 0-0-0-0, Zachary Kramer 0-0-0-0, Tyler Hitchcock 0-0-0-0, Coleman Swartz 0-0-0-0, James Conway 0-0-0-0. Totals 24-8-5-77. Granville (15-4) Cody Nelson 2-3-0-13, Matthew Barlow 0-1-0-3, Nathan Williams 2-1-7-14, Alex Torres 0-0-0-0. William Jennings 0-0-1-1, Caleb Nelson 4-1-4-15, Trey Senevey 5-0-0-10. Totals 13-8-12-56. North Warren;23 16 18 20 — 77 Granville;10 15 17 12 — 56

