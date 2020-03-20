Coronavirus Diary: Athletes sit on the sidelines, waiting

Cool Insuring Arena will be empty this weekend, a fact not lost on Cole Clarke and other athletes who were chasing state titles when the coronavirus shut everything down.

Clarke and his Lake George teammates had hoped to make it to the State Boys Basketball Tournament, which would have been played in Glens Falls this weekend. Instead, the best he can do is shoot baskets at his house with his brother.

"Definitely, I've been thinking about it all week," Clarke said of the postponed state tournament. "I've talked to the team about it. I'm just really bummed out about it. It sucks for the seniors as well, because they'll never know what could have happened. It sucks that the season ended like this."

Six local boys and girls basketball teams were awaiting regional finals when the season came to a screeching halt. Queensbury's hockey team was getting ready for a trip to the state final four in Buffalo. South Glens Falls was preparing for the State Bowling Championships in Syracuse.

South High's Willis Bickford can't even go outside and practice his sport. Not only was the state bowling tournament postponed, but local bowling alleys have been shut down. His family runs Broadway Lanes in Fort Edward and Slate Valley Lanes in Granville.