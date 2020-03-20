Coronavirus Diary: Athletes sit on the sidelines, waiting

Cool Insuring Arena will be empty this weekend, a fact not lost on Cole Clarke and other athletes who were chasing state titles when the coronavirus shut everything down.
Clarke and his Lake George teammates had hoped to make it to the State Boys Basketball Tournament, which would have been played in Glens Falls this weekend. Instead, the best he can do is shoot baskets at his house with his brother.
"Definitely, I've been thinking about it all week," Clarke said of the postponed state tournament. "I've talked to the team about it. I'm just really bummed out about it. It sucks for the seniors as well, because they'll never know what could have happened. It sucks that the season ended like this."
Six local boys and girls basketball teams were awaiting regional finals when the season came to a screeching halt. Queensbury's hockey team was getting ready for a trip to the state final four in Buffalo. South Glens Falls was preparing for the State Bowling Championships in Syracuse.
South High's Willis Bickford can't even go outside and practice his sport. Not only was the state bowling tournament postponed, but local bowling alleys have been shut down. His family runs Broadway Lanes in Fort Edward and Slate Valley Lanes in Granville.
"It's kind of my place to go to just be at peace, so it's a little frustrating," said Bickford, who's been bowling since he was 2 years old, "but we can all get over things."
Like their classmates, athletes have been dealing with some degree of boredom. Most are now taking classes online, but they're spending more time at home than they normally would.
"I like to go out, go to school, play basketball, but I can't do any of that," Bolton's Katelyn Van Auken said, "so it sort of sucks."
Bickford said he's helping out as his family rebuilds the basement. Clarke said he's playing a lot of video games, like Fortnite. North Warren's Tanner Dunkley said the nearest basketball court is at the town hall, but his parents are keeping him around the house.
"They have me locked up at home, basically," he joked.
A little more than a week ago, Dunkley and his teammates had just won the school's first Section II title in 20 years and were looking forward to a state regional final against Schroon Lake. It all ended rather abruptly.
"It still doesn't even feel real," he said.
But the athletes are understanding of what's happening.
"Obviously the government and everyone are taking precautions, that's the safest bet," Bickford said. "For bowling, it's going to hurt. I'm supposed to be getting ready for nationals in Las Vegas. Hopefully when it clears up I can get back in there, get back in the grind."
The state is supposed to make a decision by Monday about whether winter championships could be staged at some later date. Athletes would like that chance, but are not sure it will ever happen.
"I don't know how realistic that is," Clarke said. "It would be cool to do that. We talked about having a practice once a week, just in case that happens, but by the looks of it now, I don't know if it will happen."
