Corinth falls to Northville in non-league action

NORTHVILLE 67, CORINTH 31
League: Non-league
Northville
2P 3P FT TP
Garrett Shepard 0 1 0 3
Jt Artikuski 0 1 0 3
Jacob Frank 7 0 3 17
Dan VanNostrand 6 1 2 17
Lance Edwards 1 1 0 5
Landon Frasier 4 0 0 8
Wyatt Sira 4 0 0 8
Evan Tamulatis 3 0 0 6
Totals 25 4 5 67
Corinth
2P 3P FT TP
Mason Brownell 0 0 1 1
Alex Wiseman 1 0 1 3
Zach Guilder 1 5 1 18
Gavin Wickham 1 0 0 2
Cameron Wiseman 0 0 1 1
David White 0 2 0 6
Totals 3 7 4 31
Northville 25 11 18 13 — 67
Corinth 9 6 9 7 — 31
JV: Corinth won 52-38