Corinth falls to Northville in non-league action

NORTHVILLE 67, CORINTH 31

League: Non-league

Northville

2P 3P FT TP

Garrett Shepard 0 1 0 3

Jt Artikuski 0 1 0 3

Jacob Frank 7 0 3 17

Dan VanNostrand 6 1 2 17

Lance Edwards 1 1 0 5

Landon Frasier 4 0 0 8

Wyatt Sira 4 0 0 8

Evan Tamulatis 3 0 0 6

Totals 25 4 5 67

Corinth

2P 3P FT TP

Mason Brownell 0 0 1 1

Alex Wiseman 1 0 1 3

Zach Guilder 1 5 1 18

Gavin Wickham 1 0 0 2

Cameron Wiseman 0 0 1 1

David White 0 2 0 6

Totals 3 7 4 31

Northville 25 11 18 13 — 67

Corinth 9 6 9 7 — 31

JV: Corinth won 52-38

