Collins leads Queensbury past Glens Falls (updated)

QUEENSBURY — A fan who didn’t know could have guessed that Queensbury’s Sean Collins missed the first game between Glens Falls and the Spartans. Because on Friday, the junior played like he had a lot to make up for.

Scoring a game-high 24 points, including the go-ahead basket with 1:20 left, Collins helped Queensbury erase a 10-point halftime deficit and beat the Indians 64-55 in a Foothills Council boys basketball game at Queensbury.

It was Queensbury’s first win over Glens Falls since Feb. 3, 2015, when the Spartans won 77-43.

“A lot of these guys have been on the other end of this,” Queensbury coach Greg Dixon said. “I’m super happy for them.”

The win also created a tie for second place in the Foothills Council, as both teams are 13-4 in the league. Gloversville’s win over Johnstown Friday gave it the league title. The Spartans improved to 14-5 overall, while Glens Falls fell to 15-4 overall. The league and regular season wrap up on Tuesday.

Noah Girard scored 11 of his 17 points in the first half for the Indians, and Zach Barrett scored all of his eight, as Glens Falls took a 34-24 lead into the locker room. But Queensbury came out in the third quarter with some fire in its collective belly, hitting a couple of 3-pointers early on.