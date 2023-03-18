GLENS FALLS — Leam Powell's layup with 8.2 seconds left lifted Chapel Field Christian to a 47-46 win over North Warren on Saturday in a Class D semifinal of the State Boys Basketball Tournament.

Chapel Field returns to Cool Insuring Arena on Sunday to face Avoca-Prattsburgh in the championship game at 3 p.m.

Noah Stewart led Chapel Field with 14 points. Jonah McDuffie and Mikey Bonagura scored 11 each and Bryce Hollo grabbed 12 rebounds.

Derrick Tyrell finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Cougars, who led by six points at one point in the third quarter. Sean Evans scored 11 points.

Class D Boys Semifinal NORTH WARREN (19-6) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Semaj Cuyler;1;0;3;5 Zach Hopper;0;2;0;6 Sean Evans;4;1;0;11 Derrick Tyrell;7;0;0;14 Cooper Morehouse;2;0;0;4 Wyatt Jennings;0;0;0;0 Elijah Horge;1;1;0;5 Angelo Willette;0;0;1;1 Totals;15;4;4;46 CHAPEL FIELD (20-5) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Bryce Hollo;3;0;1;7 Leam Powell;2;0;0;4 Mikey Bonagura;4;1;0;11 Noah Stewart;1;3;3;14 Jonah McDuffie;4;0;3;11 Aaron Falkena;0;0;0;0 Totals;14;4;7;47 North Warren;17;6;8;15 — 46 Chapel Field;9;10;14;14 — 47

