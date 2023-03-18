GLENS FALLS — Leam Powell's layup with 8.2 seconds left lifted Chapel Field Christian to a 47-46 win over North Warren on Saturday in a Class D semifinal of the State Boys Basketball Tournament.
Chapel Field returns to Cool Insuring Arena on Sunday to face Avoca-Prattsburgh in the championship game at 3 p.m.
Noah Stewart led Chapel Field with 14 points. Jonah McDuffie and Mikey Bonagura scored 11 each and Bryce Hollo grabbed 12 rebounds.
Derrick Tyrell finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Cougars, who led by six points at one point in the third quarter. Sean Evans scored 11 points.
Check back later for a full story and photo gallery from this game.
- Police: South Glens Falls woman stole over $39,000 from business
- Three accused of drug trafficking in Warren, Washington, Saratoga counties
- Glens Falls man charged with felony DWI
- Queensbury man accused of DWI, refuses sobriety test
- Hudson Falls man accused of misusing credit card
- Sheriff: Warrensburg man tries to evade traffic stop, charged with DWI
- Winter storm warning covers Warren, surrounding counties
- Gambles Bakery is gearing up to shut down in Queensbury
- Warren, Washington counties open warming centers as power outages persist
- Queensbury woman charged with DWI after crash
- Glens Falls, Gov. Hochul declare weather emergencies
- Hudson Falls woman accused of stealing security camera
- Amtrak resuming Adirondack line through Fort Edward, Whitehall, Ticonderoga
- Verbal altercation after meeting results in Moreau Town Board voting to buy cameras
- Fort Edward couple accused of not paying contractors
Scores from Saturday's action in the state basketball tournaments.
The schedule for this weekend's State Boys Basketball Tournament at Cool Insuring Arena.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!