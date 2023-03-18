GLENS FALLS — The rims were unkind to both teams. Balls rolled around, clanked and bounced off the steel at Cool Insuring Arena.

Leam Powell got one to fall with 11 seconds left in regulation, putting up a one-hander from the side of the lane that rolled along the back of the rim and dropped through. It ended up giving Chapel Field Christian a 47-46 victory over North Warren in a Class D semifinal of the State Boys Basketball Tournament on Saturday afternoon.

Chapel Field returns to Cool Insuring Arena on Sunday to face Avoca-Prattsburgh in the championship game at 3 p.m.

For the Cougars, it was a tough way to go. They were up by six points with 2:10 to play, but Chapel Field chipped away in the final two minutes and took the lead on Powell's basket. A last-second North Warren shot bounced off the backboard, ending an otherwise remarkable postseason run.

"I love them," coach James Cuyler said was his message to the team after the game. "We win as a team, we lose as a team. It's nobody's fault, it's all our fault, including the coaches. We have to not sit here and mope about it. It's hard for the seniors, because it's their last game, but the juniors ... get up off your butt, put the work in and get ready to come back."

Noah Stewart led Chapel Field with 14 points and Jonah McDuffie had 11, but North Warren mostly kept the Lions' top scoring threats in check. Mikey Bonagura contributed 11 important points.

"I think you have to give credit to their strategy for us," Chapel Field coach Brad McDuffie said. "They took away a lot of stuff from us. ... We haven't had a team battle us that well all year."

"We wanted to pressure (McDuffie and Stewart)," coach Cuyler said, "we wanted to leave a person next to them all the time. We knew that was the bulk of their offense. (Bonagura), hats off to him, he made some tough shots late."

Derrick Tyrell had the hot hand early, scoring 10 points in the first quarter, and Zach Hopper hit a pair of 3-pointers for a 17-9 North Warren lead. Otherwise, both teams struggled to score. The battle in the lanes was fierce as the teams scrapped for points.

"Try to see if you can get some easy layups, try to get it down to the big guys, hopefully get some fouls and get it on the foul line," Cuyler said of the strategy. "The shots weren't falling for either team. You have to figure out a way to get some offense. And they figured out a way, late."

The Cougars were down by three points early in the fourth quarter when Sean Evans made a layup and Elijah Horge hit a 3-pointer for a 38-36 lead. Evans then scored twice in transition. North Warren had a six-point lead and Chapel Field was playing with foul trouble.

After a trade of points, Noah Swart hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead in half. Coach McDuffie later considered this the key moment of the game. He was ready to put the press on, but scrapped the idea after Swart's basket.

After the teams traded field goals, Jonah McDuffie made two free throws to make it a one-point game, then Powell scored the eventual game-winner.

Mistakes and misfortune hurt the Cougars in the final minute. At one point they had a fast break, but a ball tipped off the fingers of a North Warren player and out of bounds.

Tyrell finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Cougars. Evans added 11. North Warren loses four seniors, but brings back several key players, including seventh-grader Semaj Cuyler.

"Hat's off to these guys," coach Cuyler said of his team. "They really worked hard. They really put in large amounts of work to get to this point."

"Felt like it was a great ride," Evans said. "I'm really glad we could have won any of those games in regionals or sectionals."

Class D Boys Semifinal NORTH WARREN (19-6) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Semaj Cuyler;1;0;3;5 Zach Hopper;0;2;0;6 Sean Evans;4;1;0;11 Derrick Tyrell;7;0;0;14 Cooper Morehouse;2;0;0;4 Wyatt Jennings;0;0;0;0 Elijah Horge;1;1;0;5 Angelo Willette;0;0;1;1 Totals;15;4;4;46 CHAPEL FIELD (20-5) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Bryce Hollo;3;0;1;7 Leam Powell;2;0;0;4 Mikey Bonagura;4;1;0;11 Noah Swart;1;3;3;14 Jonah McDuffie;4;0;3;11 Aaron Falkena;0;0;0;0 Totals;14;4;7;47 North Warren;17;6;8;15 — 46 Chapel Field;9;10;14;14 — 47

