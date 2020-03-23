BLOG: Reviewing '19-'20 boys basketball season

With the expected news this morning that the NYSPHSAA has canceled all the remaining winter sports state championships, we officially have ended the boys basketball season.

Let's take an overviewing look at it.

What struck me at the beginning of the season strikes me in a different form today: Then — the number of first-year coaches; Now — the success that first-year coaches had.

Queensbury with Greg Dixon, Hudson Falls with Greg Smith, North Warren with James Cuyler, Argyle with Matt Stevens, and several others who had decent years.

This is in no way a shot at the men they replaced, but I think it does show that kids roll with changes pretty well.

In examining the Foothills Council first, a tip of the hat goes to coach Rob Girard and the Glens Falls Indians for making the Class B sectional semifinals in their first season without Joseph Girard III. All the things we wrote were certainly true: the cupboard wasn't bare, they were athletic and scrappy, they could out-basic you into a loss, etc. But never forget that JG3 averaged 50 ppg both of his last two seasons. That's a ton to make up, and they represented their school very well.

