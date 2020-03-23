BLOG: Reviewing '19-'20 boys basketball season

With the expected news this morning that the NYSPHSAA has canceled all the remaining winter sports state championships, we officially have ended the boys basketball season.
Let's take an overviewing look at it.
What struck me at the beginning of the season strikes me in a different form today: Then — the number of first-year coaches; Now — the success that first-year coaches had.
Queensbury with Greg Dixon, Hudson Falls with Greg Smith, North Warren with James Cuyler, Argyle with Matt Stevens, and several others who had decent years.
This is in no way a shot at the men they replaced, but I think it does show that kids roll with changes pretty well.
In examining the Foothills Council first, a tip of the hat goes to coach Rob Girard and the Glens Falls Indians for making the Class B sectional semifinals in their first season without Joseph Girard III. All the things we wrote were certainly true: the cupboard wasn't bare, they were athletic and scrappy, they could out-basic you into a loss, etc. But never forget that JG3 averaged 50 ppg both of his last two seasons. That's a ton to make up, and they represented their school very well.
You have free articles remaining.
I didn't expect quite such good things from Queensbury and Hudson Falls, but both teams obviously had talent and bought in. I had a chance to see Queensbury's JV team a few times, too, and there's reason for optimism about the guys coming up replacing this season's seniors. Also, I really want to see Jonathan Beagle next season. His development this year was impressive, and his upside is great.
In the Adirondack League, North Warren might take the cancellation the hardest, as its 1-2 punch of Anthony Girard and Tanner Dunkley and a surrounding cast that could step up at any moment, I believe, was in good shape to do well in the state tournament.
And Lake George. You talk about a school and a program that just know how to WIN. Different guys, different times, different roles. But there is tradition. And the reason why the Warriors scare other teams (they would say "concern," but it's scare) is that they can call upon that. Think of the traditional powers in any sport, any level. Do you really think they always had the best team? Of course not! But they know how to win, and that's a stock that never goes down in value.
It was also, obviously, a strong year for Granville. The Golden Horde have talent and good coaching and seem to be just a small step away.
Over in the Wasaren League, Greenwich, Cambridge and Spa Catholic all had some ups and downs, but overall promising seasons. The future also looks bright there.
Here is hoping you all stay well and we can celebrate the opening of the 2020-21 season together.
— Will Springstead
Follow Will Springstead on Twitter @WSpringsteadPSV.