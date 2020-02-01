BLOG: Memorable Friday night in the Adirondack League

If you predicted Jan. 31 as the night that the Adirondack League would wrestle the spotlight away from all other leagues, go find yourself an available Super Bowl square because you're on a roll.

Let's start with Fort Edward's 58-54 upset of Argyle. The win made Fort Edward 2-10 in the league and 3-13 overall, and dropped the Scots to 7-5 and 11-5. For reference, the first time these teams played on Dec. 20, Argyle won 96-33.

"This season hasn't been too kind to us for putting the ball in the basket," Fort Edward coach Stuart Alheim said. "So we made the decision to see if Peyton Lufkin could shoot over one of our defenders and then have our help defense clamp down."

Alheim and the Flying Forts knew Lufkin would get his points.

"But we were going to force him into shots he may not like," he said, "and if he misses them, we have to get the rebound, keep them to one shot and keep everybody else off the scoresheet."

Alheim said the team was also inspired to play well because it was its senior night, so seniors William Denton, Colby Phillips and Ghrady Havens, as well as junior John Coutney (who is in his last year of eligibility, so they treated him as a senior) got the start, along with point guard Ashton Sullivan.