BLOG: Memorable Friday night in the Adirondack League

If you predicted Jan. 31 as the night that the Adirondack League would wrestle the spotlight away from all other leagues, go find yourself an available Super Bowl square because you're on a roll.
Let's start with Fort Edward's 58-54 upset of Argyle. The win made Fort Edward 2-10 in the league and 3-13 overall, and dropped the Scots to 7-5 and 11-5. For reference, the first time these teams played on Dec. 20, Argyle won 96-33.
"This season hasn't been too kind to us for putting the ball in the basket," Fort Edward coach Stuart Alheim said. "So we made the decision to see if Peyton Lufkin could shoot over one of our defenders and then have our help defense clamp down."
Alheim and the Flying Forts knew Lufkin would get his points.
"But we were going to force him into shots he may not like," he said, "and if he misses them, we have to get the rebound, keep them to one shot and keep everybody else off the scoresheet."
Alheim said the team was also inspired to play well because it was its senior night, so seniors William Denton, Colby Phillips and Ghrady Havens, as well as junior John Coutney (who is in his last year of eligibility, so they treated him as a senior) got the start, along with point guard Ashton Sullivan.
Defensively, the Forts chose the 6-foot-3 forward Denton to guard Lufkin to try to make the known scorer shoot over someone.
"Will only got three rebounds, which is low for him, but he was far away from the basket. He did an excellent job for us," Alheim said.
It may sound like "coachspeak," but it got to be "coachspeak" for a reason: Alheim said every player contributed meaningful minutes, noting Haven's defense on Gabe Wood, Brody Sullivan's 16 rebounds, Phillips and Bryce Tyler's 3-point shooting, as well as the substitutes' play.
Alheim said every game he has preached togetherness, and one magical night, that's exactly what Fort Edward got. It showed itself at the start of the fourth quarter, with the Forts leading 41-39. Alheim said he was going to start with Phillips on the floor, but the senior came to him and said, 'Coach, we need a ball handler in this moment,' and stepped aside for a teammate who could better fill the role.
"We had practice this morning," Alheim said Saturday afternoon, "and they felt pretty good about where they are."
Hadley-Luzerne's January
For some, January feels like it lasts forever. You won't hear H-L coach Gary Wilson complaining.
The Eagles completed an 8-0 January on Friday with a 68-60 win over Granville, giving the Golden Horde their first league loss. He said he has tried to make his players focus on shortening their focus.
"Think of it as climbing a ladder, and it's one rung at a time," Wilson said.
Wilson said the Eagles went with a "gut feeling" of choosing two Granville players to try to lock down and then daring someone else to beat them. And they did it with a man-to-man defense that Wilson first gave to his players like medicine they didn't want to swallow.
"After the Christmas tournament, and we'd lost three in a row, the kids said, 'We like zone, we're good at it,' and I said, 'We're gonna play man to man and see what we're made of,' " Wilson said.
Eight straight wins with victories over Lake George, Argyle and Granville has that medicine tasting much sweeter now.
"Andrew Warner has accepted the role of being my defensive stopper," Wilson said.
Warner guarded Jarett Williams, and Danny McMahon guarded Josh Oakman. For everybody else, Wilson told them to "harass them, frustrate them, shut them down."
Wilson also said he got great bench play, highlighting Zach Caldwell's role in replacing Warner when the latter got in foul trouble.
"He played about seven minutes, grabbed seven rebounds and took a key charge," Wilson said. "I told the guys, 'Those may have been the most important seven minutes in our season.' "
League finals moved
Wilson also told me that the Adirondack League Tournament finals, boys and girls, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15 at Queensbury High School (Some of you, like I did, might have it down as the 14th, which was on some schedules sent out at the beginning of the season). The girls' final will be at 6 p.m., followed by the boys' final at 8.
When Wilson took over league chairmanship duties from Jack Sherwin, the latter recommended finding some place closer than Stillwater for the finals. Wilson could get Queensbury if he agreed to move them from the 14th to the 15th.
As a reminder, where Division I league records stand now is: Granville 11-1, Hadley-Luzerne 10-2 and Lake George 10-2. Lake George — which has been without its top two scorers Cameron Orr and Luke Pelchar the past two games due to illness — hosts Granville on Wednesday, while H-L hosts Corinth. Then on Friday, Granville plays Corinth, and H-L plays Lake George.
It's possible that there could be up to three teams ending with 11-3 league records, so one of them would be the champion, one would be the wild card for the tournament semifinals, and the other would be out of the tournament, even though it would have a better record than the eventual Division III winner. Winning one's division still takes precedence.
"Which is why we set it up that way," Wilson said. "We get complaints about that, but it's also what makes it exciting."
The tie-breakers are as follows: head-to-head, record within the division and then point differential (with a maximum of 20 per game).
It's possible that Lake George wouldn't be in an Adirondack League Tournament for the first time since moving to a four-team format and the first time since 2016, when it lost the West Division title to H-L.
— Will Springstead