BLOG: First weekly boys basketball state poll is out

The first weekly New York state boys basketball poll came out on Tuesday, and several area teams are listed.

In Class B, Glens Falls (3-1) is ranked 14th. As for other Section II teams, Catskill is 10th, Watervliet is 12th, Hoosick Falls is 16th and Bishop Gibbons, Broadalbin-Perth, Fonda-Fultonville and Greenville received honorable mention.

In Class C, Granville is fifth and Lake George is eighth. As for other Section II teams, Maple Hill is 13th, while Fort Plain, Voorheesville and Waterford-Halfmoon received honorable mention.

In Class D, North Warren is fifth and Argyle is 11th. Hartford received honorable mention.

Saratoga Springs received honorable mention in Class AA.

If you're looking to see any of the local teams in action, Granville visits a good Hadley-Luzerne squad that's on a two-game losing streak, but has quality scorer Danny McMahon, on Friday. Also, Lake George plays host Glens Falls at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 27 in the first round of the Glens Falls Holiday Basketball Tournament.

Also on the 27th at 6:30 p.m., Moriah — ranked one spot above Granville in fourth — plays the Golden Horde in the first round of the Granville American Legion Holiday Tournament.

