BLOG: Area's leading boys basketball scorers

We haven't had the proper time to track area leading scorers like we used to, but I had a chance to catch up and do so, based on the information we've received.

If you notice someone's is off from what you know it to be, assume it's because we got incorrect information (but it could be my math, too, since the only time STEM and I have been in the same sentence is if there was a flower involved.) Seriously, let me know and I'll catch up with the coach.

Reminder, just our coverage area (and Hoosick Falls):

SCORING

Peyton Lufkin (Arg) 31.2

Jon Kempf (HooF) 30.9

Danny McMahon (H-L) 25.0

Anthony Girard (NW) 24.4

Jarrett Williams (Gran) 22.8

Jesse Kuzmich (Gwch) 19.9 (missing 1 game)

Dylan Frost (FA) 19.8

Bryce Bleibtrey (Qby) 19.5

Dwight Foulks (Whi) 19.4

Cody Darfler (Hart) 19.0

Jon Maniacek (SGF) 18.2

Jonathan Beagle (HF) 17.9

Tanner Dunkley (NW) 17.4

Noah Girard (GF) 16.4

3-POINTERS

Lufkin (Arg) 49

Maniacek (SGF) 32

Derek Liddle (Arg) 31

Girard (GF) 30

McMahon (H-L) 30

Williams (Gran) 30

— Will Springstead

