Bleibtrey leads Queensbury past South High

QUEENSBURY — Bryce Bleibtrey scored 21 points and Matt Conlon added 16 Wednesday night as Queensbury pulled away to a 61-37 Class A opening-round victory over South Glens Falls.
The Spartans (16-5) advance to play Gloversville in the quarterfinals of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Hudson Valley Community College.
Cam Woodard led the Bulldogs with 12 points.
Check back later for a full story and a photo gallery.
