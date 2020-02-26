You are the owner of this article.
Bleibtrey leads Queensbury past South High
Boys basketball: South High at Queensbury

Queensbury's Bryce Bleibtrey drives the ball past South High's Cameron Darrow during a class A sectional game on Wednesday in Queensbury.

 Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star

QUEENSBURY — Bryce Bleibtrey scored 21 points and Matt Conlon added 16 Wednesday night as Queensbury pulled away to a 61-37 Class A opening-round victory over South Glens Falls.

The Spartans (16-5) advance to play Gloversville in the quarterfinals of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Hudson Valley Community College.

Cam Woodard led the Bulldogs with 12 points.

