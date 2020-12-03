Bill Wetherbee to be honored with dedication

Bill Wetherbee is one of those instantly recognizable voices — his rich baritone and smooth enunciation have been heard for decades at the State Boys Basketball Tournament.
Next Friday, the Greater Glens Falls Amateur Athletics Championships Association will dedicate the scorers’ table at the Cool Insuring Arena in his honor. Wetherbee spent more than 30 years as the main announcer for state tournament games, as well as putting together the annual program. He was inducted into the New York State Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017.
“I was floored when I found out they were going to do this for me,” said Wetherbee, 88, from his Cleverdale home. “I’m very moved by it all. It’s nothing I expected or anticipated or knew anything about. ... It’s especially gratifying to be recognized by your peers.”
“It’s a good time to honor a man who has spent his life advocating and supporting kids and high school athletics,” said Chip Corlew, Glens Falls athletic director and current state tournament director. “He is the voice of the State Boys Basketball Tournament.”
Former tournament director Doug Kenyon said the dedication on Dec. 10 would be virtual because of coronavirus concerns. Organizers were setting up a Zoom video conference with up to 100 people able to watch.
“Those of us who have worked on the tournament for so many years know how valuable Bill Wetherbee is, and we felt he should be honored for all of the years he was part of the state basketball tournament,” Kenyon said. “We’re excited about doing this for him.”
Wetherbee said he started working at the scorers’ table at the then-Glens Falls Civic Center from the early days of the state tournament. He was soon asked to do some public-address announcing. By the late 1980s, he was announcing games at the tournament.
“I’m a basketball junkie, I like to be involved in it and know what’s going on, and announcing keeps you right in the game,” said Wetherbee, who was a principal and school superintendent at South Glens Falls for 30 years. “After I retired, I got involved in doing Section II and regional games. I enjoyed doing it, and I had good, supportive people around me.”
Wetherbee, along with his late wife, Judy, also took over the editing of the state tournament program for about 25 years.
“I enjoyed the challenge of putting together a publication, and my wife was very supportive,” Wetherbee said. “The fans were always very complimentary of our program.”
“Bill organized the ads and got all the rosters, and he would have that thing ready every year for the first game Friday morning,” Corlew said. “He also organized the scorers’ table and made sure they had everything they needed. All those people just revered him.”
