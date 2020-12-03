Bill Wetherbee to be honored with dedication

Bill Wetherbee is one of those instantly recognizable voices — his rich baritone and smooth enunciation have been heard for decades at the State Boys Basketball Tournament.

Next Friday, the Greater Glens Falls Amateur Athletics Championships Association will dedicate the scorers’ table at the Cool Insuring Arena in his honor. Wetherbee spent more than 30 years as the main announcer for state tournament games, as well as putting together the annual program. He was inducted into the New York State Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017.

“I was floored when I found out they were going to do this for me,” said Wetherbee, 88, from his Cleverdale home. “I’m very moved by it all. It’s nothing I expected or anticipated or knew anything about. ... It’s especially gratifying to be recognized by your peers.”

“It’s a good time to honor a man who has spent his life advocating and supporting kids and high school athletics,” said Chip Corlew, Glens Falls athletic director and current state tournament director. “He is the voice of the State Boys Basketball Tournament.”

Former tournament director Doug Kenyon said the dedication on Dec. 10 would be virtual because of coronavirus concerns. Organizers were setting up a Zoom video conference with up to 100 people able to watch.

