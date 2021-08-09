Bill Wetherbee remembered as a pillar of state tournament

Chip Corlew recalled a moment, years ago, when he learned what a taskmaster Bill Wetherbee could be when he was putting together the program for the State Boys Basketball Tournament.
"I was down at Kingston for a regional game that would decide a team going to the state tournament," said Corlew, now the director of the state tournament. "And I forgot to call Bill with the result. At 5:05 I got a call from Bill and he took me to task. You knew you'd better have your stuff together with Bill."
Wetherbee, who spent more than 30 years as the main announcer for state and Federation tournament games, died Friday at 88.
Wetherbee served as a teacher, coach, principal and superintendent of South Glens Falls Central Schools for 30 years, retiring in 1988. He was also an adjunct professor at Castleton State.
But basketball was his passion — he called himself a "basketball junkie" — and he especially loved the State Boys Basketball Tournament, which called Glens Falls home for more than 30 years.
Wetherbee not only announced games with his distinctive baritone, he also edited the state tournament program for many years, alongside his wife, Judy, who died in 2019.
"He truly was a pillar of the state tournament," Corlew said. "He did an incredible job on the program, he was in charge of the ads and getting the rosters for the program. He was a taskmaster, he was so organized, but he was a gentleman. ... The amount of knowledge and the ability to organize all of us was definitely a gift."
"If there's a real glue in an organization, he's the guy," former state tournament director Doug Kenyon said. "He never missed a game. He was always there — a guy that worked so hard, but it was a labor of love. He gained so much respect at the scorers' table. ... He believed in excellence and he expected it from everyone else, and that's a good thing."
Wetherbee, who lived in Cleverdale, was inducted into the New York State Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017. This year the scorers' table at Cool Insuring Arena was dedicated in his honor.
Wetherbee's voice was so synonymous with the big-game feel of the state tournament, that when the Glens Falls boys reached the Federation Tournament in 2019, they requested that he announce their games, Corlew said.
"Bill was the voice of the state tournament," Corlew said. "You knew when Bill was calling a game — he had all the 'isms,' the catchphrases and his distinct voice. We're really going to miss him at the state tournament, not just his expertise and knowledge, but as a friend."
