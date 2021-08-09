Bill Wetherbee remembered as a pillar of state tournament

Chip Corlew recalled a moment, years ago, when he learned what a taskmaster Bill Wetherbee could be when he was putting together the program for the State Boys Basketball Tournament.

"I was down at Kingston for a regional game that would decide a team going to the state tournament," said Corlew, now the director of the state tournament. "And I forgot to call Bill with the result. At 5:05 I got a call from Bill and he took me to task. You knew you'd better have your stuff together with Bill."

Wetherbee, who spent more than 30 years as the main announcer for state and Federation tournament games, died Friday at 88.

Wetherbee served as a teacher, coach, principal and superintendent of South Glens Falls Central Schools for 30 years, retiring in 1988. He was also an adjunct professor at Castleton State.

But basketball was his passion — he called himself a "basketball junkie" — and he especially loved the State Boys Basketball Tournament, which called Glens Falls home for more than 30 years.

Wetherbee not only announced games with his distinctive baritone, he also edited the state tournament program for many years, alongside his wife, Judy, who died in 2019.