Bill Higgins remembered for basketball legacy, state tournament

Higgins, who was inducted into the New York State Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011, also spent many years as a football official in the Northern Adirondack Chapter. He was inducted into the Capital Region Football Hall of Fame last summer.

But it was in basketball that Higgins left his greatest legacy.

"He meant a lot not just to the basketball tournament in Glens Falls, but across the state," former state tournament director Doug Kenyon said. "He had a wonderful way with people that made him a wonderful ambassador for basketball."

"He was always dedicated to the student-athlete," Corlew said. "When he was the state basketball coordinator, he was dedicated to improving the game."

"Bill was my best friend, we go way back," said Mike Lilac, the longtime former Section II boys basketball chairman and Stillwater coach. "He was involved with the tournament for 30 years, and he loved every minute of it. Sectionals and state tournament time was his favorite time of the year."

A husband, father and grandfather, Higgins was remembered for his gregarious manner and sense of humor, a big man with a big smile who was comfortable everywhere.

"Everybody loved him," Lilac said. "He was one guy who could insult everybody and they loved it."