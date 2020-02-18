Bill Higgins remembered for basketball legacy, state tournament

Family and friends — and the greater basketball community across the state — are mourning Bill Higgins, the longtime former state boys basketball coordinator who died Monday. He was 83.
Higgins was well-known for his contributions to area high school athletics, as a coach, official, educator and administrator.
Higgins, who resided in Wilton, left an indelible mark on the State Boys Basketball Tournament. The tournament returns to Glens Falls next month after three years in Binghamton.
"The state tournament was a big part of him," said Chip Corlew, Glens Falls athletic director and the current state tournament director. "He was so excited that it was coming back."
"It's a really sad day for his family and for the basketball community throughout New York state," said Dr. Robert Zayas, the Executive Director of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association. "The state tournament is what it is today because of Bill Higgins. ... It's just not going to be the same without him."
Higgins spent 27 years as the boys basketball coordinator/chairman of NYSPHSAA, stepping down in 2016. He was an integral part of the state tournament, which is scheduled for March 20-22 at the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.
A native of Cambridge, Higgins was a teacher and boys basketball coach at Whitehall and Fonda-Fultonville before moving into administration. He was Superintendent of Schools for the Fonda-Fultonville district. After retiring, he served as interim superintendent at Corinth, Glens Falls and Queensbury, among others.
Higgins, who was inducted into the New York State Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011, also spent many years as a football official in the Northern Adirondack Chapter. He was inducted into the Capital Region Football Hall of Fame last summer.
But it was in basketball that Higgins left his greatest legacy.
"He meant a lot not just to the basketball tournament in Glens Falls, but across the state," former state tournament director Doug Kenyon said. "He had a wonderful way with people that made him a wonderful ambassador for basketball."
"He was always dedicated to the student-athlete," Corlew said. "When he was the state basketball coordinator, he was dedicated to improving the game."
"Bill was my best friend, we go way back," said Mike Lilac, the longtime former Section II boys basketball chairman and Stillwater coach. "He was involved with the tournament for 30 years, and he loved every minute of it. Sectionals and state tournament time was his favorite time of the year."
A husband, father and grandfather, Higgins was remembered for his gregarious manner and sense of humor, a big man with a big smile who was comfortable everywhere.
"Everybody loved him," Lilac said. "He was one guy who could insult everybody and they loved it."
"He always had a smile on his face, but he was the consummate professional," Corlew said.
"He was always congenial, he was always ready with a quip — just a fun guy to be around," Kenyon said. "His influence had a great deal with keeping the tournament in Glens Falls. He had the respect of all of the volunteers."
"When I came to New York, he was a guy I worked very closely with," Zayas said. "I enjoyed his company. He was someone I could rely on for assistance, guidance and support. It's a tremendous loss to Section II and for the New York state basketball community."
Corlew said there would be tributes to Higgins at the state tournament next month.
"This tournament was so important to him, and having it back to Cool Insuring Arena — it's just not fair that he won't be here," Corlew said. "We'll put on a great show. A lot of the success we had in bringing it back here was because of Bill."
