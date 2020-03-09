Beagle, Bleibtrey named to Foothills boys all-star team
Beagle, Bleibtrey named to Foothills boys all-star team

Jonathan Beagle of Hudson Falls and Bryce Bleibtrey of Queensbury were named to the first team of the 2019-20 Foothills Council boys basketball all-star team, announced on Monday.

Dante Bouchard of Gloversville was named the league's most valuable player.

