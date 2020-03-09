alert Beagle, Bleibtrey named to Foothills boys all-star team Post-Star staff report Mar 9, 2020 1 hr ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} 1 of 2 Queensbury's Bryce Bleibtrey drives the ball past South High's Cameron Darrow during a class A sectional game earlier this season at Queensbury. Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star Jonathan Beagle (15) of Hudson Falls battles a Lansingburgh player for a rebound during a game earlier this season in the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament at Hudson Valley Community College. Greg Brownell, Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jonathan Beagle of Hudson Falls and Bryce Bleibtrey of Queensbury were named to the first team of the 2019-20 Foothills Council boys basketball all-star team, announced on Monday. × You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate! Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}} Dante Bouchard of Gloversville was named the league's most valuable player. 0 comments Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Bryce Bleibtrey Jonathan Beagle Sport Team First Team Basketball Dante Bouchard Foothills Council Get in the game with our Prep Sports NewsletterSent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular +2 High School Boys Basketball on PS Varsity North Warren wins Section II Class D title Updated Mar 8, 2020 North Warren won its first Section II boys basketball title in 20 years with a 62-51 win over Argyle on Saturday. +2 High School Boys Basketball on PS Varsity Hopper's buzzer-beater sends Cougars on to final (with video of winning shot) Mar 5, 2020 North Warren edged Germantown in Wednesday night's second game at Cool Insuring Arena, setting up an all-Adirondack League boys final on Saturday. +2 High School Boys Basketball on PS Varsity Hopper's buzzer-beater sends Cougars on to final (with video of winning shot) Mar 5, 2020 North Warren edged Germantown in Wednesday night's second game at Cool Insuring Arena, setting up an all-Adirondack League boys final on Saturday. High School Boys Basketball on PS Varsity Lufkin, Liddle lead Argyle into Class D title game Mar 5, 2020 Argyle hit 15 3-pointers to beat Northville in the Class D semifinals of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament on Wednesday. +3 High School Boys Basketball on PS Varsity Lake George boys capture fourth straight Section II title Mar 7, 2020 The Lake George boys basketball team won its fourth straight Section II Class C title with a 52-48 win over Waterford on Friday. High School Boys Basketball on PS Varsity North Warren, Argyle boys square off for Class D sectional crown Mar 7, 2020 Adirondack League rivals North Warren and Argyle clash for the Section II Class D boys basketball championship on Saturday. High School Boys Basketball on PS Varsity Glens Falls' season ends in semifinals Mar 3, 2020 Schalmont pulled away late to beat Glens Falls in the Class B semifinals of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament on Monday. +3 High School Boys Basketball on PS Varsity Lake George boys capture fourth straight Section II title Mar 7, 2020 The Lake George boys basketball team won its fourth straight Section II Class C title with a 52-48 win over Waterford on Friday. High School Boys Basketball on PS Varsity Tuesday's Sectional Scoreboard Mar 3, 2020 Tuesday's sectional scoreboard High School Boys Basketball on PS Varsity Glens Falls' season ends in semifinals Mar 3, 2020 Schalmont pulled away late to beat Glens Falls in the Class B semifinals of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament on Monday.