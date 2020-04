× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Hudson Falls' Jonathan Beagle and Queensbury's Bryce Bleibtrey made the honorable mention for the Class A All-State Boys Basketball Team.

Beagle, a 6-foot-8 junior forward, averaged 19.8 points and double-digit rebounds per game for the Tigers. Bleibtrey, a 6-2 guard, averaged 18.1 points for the Spartans.

Albany Academy's Andre Jackson was named the Class A Player of the Year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0