Barrett scores 28 as Glens Falls moves on to semis

Barrett started quickly, knocking down three 3-pointers and a driving layup in the first quarter as Glens Falls jumped out to a 21-6 lead.

“Zach is a great shooter in practice — his stroke is almost perfect, just what you want to see,” Indians head coach Rob Girard said. “The last three or four games he’s found (his shooting touch) a bit.”

Glens Falls led 28-10 in the second quarter before the Griffins caught fire in a rough-and-tumble game. They used a 14-4 run — capped by back-to-back 3-pointers by Saion Willingham and Ja’Nyve Smith (22 points) — to slice the Indians’ lead to 10.

However, Barrett responded with a 3-pointer from the corner, halting Maginn’s run as Glens Falls opened a 39-28 halftime lead.

“That was a huge 3 from the corner by Zach, and it was right after he missed two or three shots,” Girard said. “Earlier in the season, if he missed two or three, he’d be done for the night — not tonight. They got within 10 and he hit that 3 and stopped their run.”

Maginn (10-7) played hard from start to finish, but Glens Falls used a 12-5 run to start the fourth quarter to open a 20-point lead and put the game away.