Barrett scores 28 as Glens Falls moves on to semis

CLIFTON PARK — The way his teammates say Zach Barrett shoots in practice, it was only a matter of time before the Glens Falls junior erupted.
On Friday night, Barrett poured in a game-high 28 points to lead five Indians in double figures as Glens Falls pulled away to an 89-63 Class B quarterfinal victory over Bishop Maginn.
The win puts the third-seeded Indians (18-4) — the defending state and Federation champions — into the semifinals of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament against No. 2 seed Schalmont. The semi is set for Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena.
“I don’t know, I just kept feeling it,” Barrett said of his shooting prowess Friday night at Shenendehowa High School. “They were letting me get open and I was taking what I could. It feels great to get back to the (Cool Insuring Arena).”
“He’s always working on his shot every day in practice, and the last three games he’s really come on for us,” said senior forward David Barclay, who scored 18 points. “He was one of the main reasons we won, and Nick (Danahy) took over the third quarter, being the beast he is inside.”
Danahy, the Indians’ big man in post, finished with 14 points despite early foul trouble. Griffin Woodell netted 12 and Evan Wiggins chipped in with 10 for the Indians.
Nick Danahy putback for 51-37 Glens Falls lead with 4:03 left in third #518hoops pic.twitter.com/lBa6YtKFTG— Pete Tobey (@PTobeyPSVarsity) February 29, 2020
Barrett started quickly, knocking down three 3-pointers and a driving layup in the first quarter as Glens Falls jumped out to a 21-6 lead.
“Zach is a great shooter in practice — his stroke is almost perfect, just what you want to see,” Indians head coach Rob Girard said. “The last three or four games he’s found (his shooting touch) a bit.”
Glens Falls led 28-10 in the second quarter before the Griffins caught fire in a rough-and-tumble game. They used a 14-4 run — capped by back-to-back 3-pointers by Saion Willingham and Ja’Nyve Smith (22 points) — to slice the Indians’ lead to 10.
However, Barrett responded with a 3-pointer from the corner, halting Maginn’s run as Glens Falls opened a 39-28 halftime lead.
“That was a huge 3 from the corner by Zach, and it was right after he missed two or three shots,” Girard said. “Earlier in the season, if he missed two or three, he’d be done for the night — not tonight. They got within 10 and he hit that 3 and stopped their run.”
Maginn (10-7) played hard from start to finish, but Glens Falls used a 12-5 run to start the fourth quarter to open a 20-point lead and put the game away.
“They’re a very athletic team that can jump and rebound offensively and defensively really well,” Girard said. “We said coming in that if we can do the job on the boards, we had a chance to win. We didn’t allow them to just shoot it up and go up and get rebounds.”
“We still have a big chip on our shoulder,” Barclay said. “After losing Joe (Girard III), Trent (Girard), Kyle (Vachon), the nine seniors we had last year, it was just Nick and I — a lot of people didn’t think we could do it anymore. We’ve been trying to prove people wrong all year.”
Boys basketball: Glens Falls vs. Bishop Maginn
Boys basketball: Glens Falls vs. Bishop Maginn
Boys basketball: Glens Falls vs. Bishop Maginn
Boys basketball: Glens Falls vs. Bishop Maginn
Boys basketball: Glens Falls vs. Bishop Maginn
Boys basketball: Glens Falls vs. Bishop Maginn
Boys basketball: Glens Falls vs. Bishop Maginn
Boys basketball: Glens Falls vs. Bishop Maginn
Boys basketball: Glens Falls vs. Bishop Maginn
Class B Quarterfinal
Bishop Maginn (10-7)
2P 3P FT TP
Ja’Nyve Smith 9 1 1 22
Nick Joseph 1 0 0 2
You have free articles remaining.
Shawn Martinez 1 0 0 2
Saion Willingham 1 1 1 6
Tommy Martin 1 0 0 2
Qua’nire Greene 0 0 4 4
Jayden Williams 3 3 2 17
Andrew Millikens 0 0 0 0
Massiah Galloway 0 2 2 8
Totals 16 7 10 63
Glens Falls (18-4)
2P 3P FT TP
Noah Girard 1 0 2 4
David Barclay 4 1 7 18
Griffin Woodell 5 0 2 12
Evan Wiggins 5 0 0 10
Zach Barrett 3 6 4 28
Nick Danahy 6 0 2 14
Anthony Mangona 0 1 0 3
Nicholas Brown 0 0 0 0
Aiden Hirsch 0 0 0 0
Freedom Hill 0 0 0 0
Tyrone Jackson 0 0 0 0
Totals 24 8 17 89
Maginn 6 22 19 16 — 63
Glens Falls 21 18 21 29 — 89
Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity.