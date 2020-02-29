Argyle tops Fort Ann, advances to semifinals
Argyle tops Fort Ann, advances to semifinals

STILLWATER — Peyton Lufkin scored 29 points as Argyle defeated Fort Ann on Saturday in the Class D quarterfinal of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament.

Hunter Ingram finished with 18 points and Derek Liddle added 13 as the Scots improved to 13-8. Tyler Humiston contributed 11 assists. Dylan Frost scored 29 points for Fort Ann.

The Scots move on to the semifinals on Wednesday at Cool Insuring Arena at 5 p.m. against Northville.

Earlier Saturday, Germantown beat Hartford 70-60 in overtime.

Check back later for a full story and photos.

