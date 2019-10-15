Section II’s winningest active boys basketball coach has decided to join the inactive list.
Argyle’s Jack Sherwin, who has 448 career wins in 26 seasons of coaching high school basketball, will not coach the Scots this season. At the Argyle Board of Education meeting last Thursday, Matt Stevens — a 2010 Argyle graduate — was appointed the new varsity boys basketball coach. Also, Josh Horton (Argyle, ’12) will coach the junior varsity, replacing David Clatworthy.
Sherwin, who began his coaching career with Section VII’s Newcomb, said off-court distractions were a factor in his decision.
“I always said when the distractions take away from the coaching of the kids, I’d have to think about not coaching anymore,” said Sherwin, who remains the school's athletic director. “And the off-court distractions are becoming evident more and more, so I decided to take a look at (not coaching).”
Sherwin didn’t use the word retire. When asked if he would be interested in coaching without the distractions, he said he thought he would.
“But the bottom line is I spent many years doing this,” Sherwin said. “You spend hours and hours on the court, in-season and off-season, vacations are nonexistent during the season. I realize I’m tired and maybe it’s better that someone younger take over the program.”
Under Sherwin’s leadership, Argyle won nine Section II Class D titles and one in Class C. The Scots were particularly strong this decade, capturing sectional crowns in 2012, ’13, ’14, ’16 and ’17.
You have free articles remaining.
Sherwin helped lead the Scots to their only state championship in Class D in 2013 with a 24-0 team.
“We’ve had a lot of success, no doubt, but some of the better years I’ve had were with .500 teams with not as much talent,” Sherwin said.
Among the top players Sherwin coached were Dave Frank, Andy Sherwin and brothers Joey, Kobe and Peyton Lufkin.
Sherwin said he’s happy for Stevens.
“It’s always a feather in the cap when you have a graduate of the program want to take over,” Sherwin said. “That said, I think I’ve had a positive impact with most of the kids I coached.”
Sherwin ranks 10th in wins on Section II’s all-time list. Mekeel Christian’s Chad Bowman now becomes Section II’s active leader with 416.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.