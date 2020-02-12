Argyle's Peyton Lufkin point away from 2,000

Argyle senior guard Peyton Lufkin needs just one point to reach 2,000 for his boys basketball career.
He'll have the chance Friday, when the Scots host Hadley-Luzerne in an Adirondack League crossover. The preceding JV game starts at 5:30 p.m.
Lufkin is poised to become the third member of his family to reach the milestone. His oldest brother Joey scored 2,146 points and is ranked 10th among Section II's all-time leading scorers. His next-oldest brother Kobe scored 2,678 points and is second among Section II scorers.