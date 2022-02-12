 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Argyle rallies to claim Adirondack boys crown

Argyle claims title

Argyle players hold up the Adirondack League trophy in front of their fans.

 Greg Brownell, The Post-Star

HUDSON FALLS — Derek Liddle drove in for a bank shot in the final minute to put Argyle in front and Hunter Ingram hit a pair of free throws with 21.6 seconds left as the Scots won the Adirondack League boys basketball title on Saturday night.

Brandon Saunders scored a team-leading 16 points in Argyle's 39-36 victory. The Scots (17-3) trailed by 11 points early in the first half and spent the rest of the game catching up.

Cameron Orr scored 16 points to lead Lake George (16-4).

Check back later for a full story.

