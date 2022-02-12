Argyle rallies to claim Adirondack boys crown

HUDSON FALLS — Derek Liddle drove in for a bank shot in the final minute to put Argyle in front and Hunter Ingram hit a pair of free throws with 21.6 seconds left as the Scots won the Adirondack League boys basketball title on Saturday night.
Brandon Saunders scored a team-leading 16 points in Argyle's 39-36 victory. The Scots (17-3) trailed by 11 points early in the first half and spent the rest of the game catching up.
Cameron Orr scored 16 points to lead Lake George (16-4).
Check back later for a full story.
Greg Brownell
editor
