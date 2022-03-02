Argyle loses in semis after a tough week

GLENS FALLS — Once Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville got running, an emotionally drained Argyle boys basketball team had few answers Wednesday night.

The Wolves sprinted out to a 14-4 first-quarter lead and pulled away to a 53-34 Class D semifinal win in the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament.

The top-seeded Scots, who finished the season 18-4, shot just 14 percent from the floor in the first half and were dominated on the offensive glass, 31 rebounds to 14 for the game. Argyle shot 24 percent for the game and was outrebounded 40-30.

“Hat’s off to OESJ, they played a heck of a game,” Argyle coach Matt Depew said. “We came out slow, we couldn’t get anything going, we weren’t hitting shots, we got in some foul trouble, and it just snowballed from there.”

“We just didn’t come prepared,” said senior center Justin McWhorter, who finished with eight points and six rebounds. “It’s tough to shoot on these hoops when you don’t get a lot of practice out there. The other team seemed like they wanted it more than us.”

Hunter Ingram led Argyle with 11 points.

The Scots had been shaken by the news about a car-pedestrian accident on Tuesday that claimed the life of 19-year-old Nicholas Montello, a cousin of senior forward Jared Montello. McWhorter said it was emotionally draining for the team.

“It was hard to focus yesterday at practice, hearing about the accident and everything,” McWhorter said. “We wanted to come out and get a win for him, but it just didn’t happen.”

“(Jared) handled it well — he’s a heck of a leader, he’s a great kid,” Depew said.

The fourth-seeded Wolves, who move on to face either North Warren or Northville in Saturday’s 11 a.m. final at Cool Insuring Arena, took full command with a 12-1 run to close the second quarter for a 26-10 halftime lead.

That ballooned to 41-14 midway through the third quarter as Colten Christensen and Owen Feagles reeled off several layups in a row.

Paetyn Logan-Dillenbeck led St. Johnsville with 17 points and seven rebounds, Christensen added 14 points and eight boards, and hard-charging point guard Mason Snell chipped in with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

For Argyle, it was a tough end to an outstanding season that included the Adirondack League championship in a thriller over Lake George on Feb. 12.

“We got the championship, can’t take that away from us, and we got the number-one seed,” McWhorter said. “I don’t think anyone expected us to do that.”

Class D Semifinal O-E/ST. JOHNSVILLE ;2P;3P;FT;TP Paetyn Logan-Dillenbeck;7;0;3;17 Andrew Snell;1;0;0;2 Mason Snell;5;0;3;13 Kyle Hall;0;0;0;0 Colten Christensen;6;0;2;14 Zachary Grant;0;0;0;0 Tristan Stever;0;0;0;0 Sebastian Ackernecht;0;0;0;0 Hunter Smith;0;0;0;0 Owen Feagles;3;0;0;6 Jesse Walrath;0;0;1;1 Totals;22;0;9;53 Argyle (18-4) ;2P;3P;FT;TP Brandon Saunders;0;0;2;2 Hunter Ingram;4;0;3;11 Dru Austin;0;0;0;0 Derek Liddle;0;1;1;4 Talha Dar;1;0;0;2 Cayden McWhorter;0;0;0;0 Zack Riley;0;0;0;0 Jared Montello;3;0;0;6 Brad Koopman;0;0;1;1 Justin McWhorter;4;0;0;8 Totals;12;1;7;34 OESJ;14;12;21;6 — 53 Argyle;4;6;10;14 — 34

High School Playoff Schedule The day-by-day playoff schedule for this week.

Class D Semifinal

O-E/ST. JOHNSVILLE

2P 3P FT TP

Paetyn Logan-Dillenbeck 7 0 3 17

Andrew Snell 1 0 0 2

Mason Snell 5 0 3 13

Kyle Hall 0 0 0 0

Colten Christensen 6 0 2 14

Zachary Grant 0 0 0 0

Tristan Stever 0 0 0 0

Sebastian Ackernecht 0 0 0 0

Hunter Smith 0 0 0 0

Owen Feagles 3 0 0 6

Jesse Walrath 0 0 1 1

Totals 22 0 9 53

Argyle (18-4)

2P 3P FT TP

Brandon Saunders 0 0 2 2

Hunter Ingram 4 0 3 11

Dru Austin 0 0 0 0

Derek Liddle 0 1 1 4

Talha Dar 1 0 0 2

Cayden McWhorter 0 0 0 0

Zack Riley 0 0 0 0

Jared Montello 3 0 0 6

Brad Koopman 0 0 1 1

Justin McWhorter 4 0 0 8

Totals 12 1 7 34

OESJ 14 12 21 6 — 53

Argyle 4 6 10 14 — 34

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.