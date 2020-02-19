ANALYSIS: Section II Boys Basketball Tournament

In the end, this and Class D are the ones I feel most certain where it's hard to go against the No. 1 seed.

CLASS B — The biggest regret I have in this tournament is that I can't get picture-in-picture for this class, starting with the quarterfinal round.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

How deep is this class? Remember that brief, heart-shocking moment you probably had as a kid when you're swimming and you think you know where the bottom is, but then you reach down with your foot and feel nothing? That deep.

The seeds seem, at the same time, justifiable and meaningless. In my best guess, the top nine seeds are capable of winning the whole thing.

First, an amusing play-in game has 17. Schuylerville at 16. Greenwich on Friday. Oh, how many Friday night games did those two play when Schuylerville was still in the Wasaren? And don't think about getting there after the third quarter of the JV game and hoping to find a seat. But I digress. Greenwich beat the Black Horses 83-76 when they met this year on Jan. 21.

Looking at the opening round, about the only "be careful" game of note is 11. Bishop Maginn at 6. Watervliet. Also, No. 9 Hoosick Falls at 8. Fonda is a toss-up.