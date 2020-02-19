ANALYSIS: Section II Boys Basketball Tournament

Before I start, please allow me a few quick words about longtime State Boys Basketball Coordinator Bill Higgins, a friend to me and many, who died Monday night.
Whenever we'd talk at a sectional or state game, he inevitably pegged the real reason for the victory or loss. Small talk might dictate you to say, "Boy, that point guard is something! 30 points!" And Bill would reply something about how good the winning team's transition game was and that's what really won it. Then you'd stop to think that the point guard got a whole bunch of transition buckets. He always did that.
It probably won't be as good an analysis as you could give, Bill, but I'll try:
CLASS AA — As always with this class, I don't follow it so closely as the others, so I'll just hit a few points.
La Salle is an intriguing 8th seed. It doesn't face the competition that Shenendehowa does, obviously, but it has good individuals and a good offense, and I wouldn't be shocked if that game is a lot closer than one might expect.
Full disclosure: My son is on the freshman team at Ballston Spa, so I know more about the Scotties than anyone else. Keegan Zoller, who recently became the school's all-time leading scorer, can take over IF he needs to. They actually play better when the scoring is balanced. Niskayuna, however, has put together a fantastic team and season.
Honestly, the top half of that bracket could go to anyone in the top 5, but Shen looks the most formidable.
In the bottom half, things shape up nicely for a Green Tech/Saratoga semifinal.
CLASS A — After independent Mekeel Christian as an obvious No. 1 seed, the next few were interesting. Though its overall record isn't eye-catching, Averill Park likely grabbed the No. 2 spot on the strength of some late-season wins over Class AA Suburban Council schools such as Colonie and Guilderland (and played Nisky to a 2-point loss in its last game).
One can't find fault with Lansingburgh at No. 3. The Knights, behind terrific scorer Isaiah Knight, have won all the games they're supposed to and should present No. 6 Hudson Falls a stern challenge if they meet in the quarterfinals.
Gloversville has had a solid year, with its Waterloo being two Foothills Council losses to Queensbury, who comes in as No. 5 — meaning the two could meet for a third time in the quarters on March 1 at HVCC (1 p.m.). Can the old adage about it being hard to beat a team three times in a year come true, or can the Spartans pull off the sweep? I'm sure Gloversville would rather have faced AP or Lansingburgh in the semis than Mekeel.
As for local schools, you've got 12. South Glens Falls at Queensbury next Wednesday in the opening round and Hudson Falls hosting Burnt Hills. It's been great years for both the Spartans and Tigers, under new head coaches. Queensbury (14-5) certainly looked a lot different against Glens Falls with the return of Sean Collins to the lineup. And Hudson Falls (12-8), behind the steady inside presence of Jonathan Beagle (19.4 ppg and double-digit rebounds per game) and guard play from Riley Maddison, has some respectable wins.
In the end, this and Class D are the ones I feel most certain where it's hard to go against the No. 1 seed.
CLASS B — The biggest regret I have in this tournament is that I can't get picture-in-picture for this class, starting with the quarterfinal round.
How deep is this class? Remember that brief, heart-shocking moment you probably had as a kid when you're swimming and you think you know where the bottom is, but then you reach down with your foot and feel nothing? That deep.
The seeds seem, at the same time, justifiable and meaningless. In my best guess, the top nine seeds are capable of winning the whole thing.
First, an amusing play-in game has 17. Schuylerville at 16. Greenwich on Friday. Oh, how many Friday night games did those two play when Schuylerville was still in the Wasaren? And don't think about getting there after the third quarter of the JV game and hoping to find a seat. But I digress. Greenwich beat the Black Horses 83-76 when they met this year on Jan. 21.
Looking at the opening round, about the only "be careful" game of note is 11. Bishop Maginn at 6. Watervliet. Also, No. 9 Hoosick Falls at 8. Fonda is a toss-up.
The quarterfinals are where the fun will really start. If it holds to seeding, you could see 8. Fonda vs. 1. Catskill, 5. Broadalbin-Perth (which had a monster second half of the season) vs. 4. Mechanicville, 7. Bishop Gibbons vs. 2. Schalmont and 6. Watervliet vs. 3. Glens Falls (16-4). And the problem is that they're all on Feb. 28, but half at Shen and the other half at HVCC. Dear Section II, make sure the score updates over the PA are frequent!
In the top half, it looks a little more like anybody's bracket. In the bottom half, while I know Glens Falls — if it gets everybody clicking on the same night — is capable of winning it all, there've been some hiccups, and Shane O'Dell for Schalmont has been playing like a game-changer, averaging 26.6 ppg.
CLASS C — It kicks off with another play-in game that looks like Section II was making a concerted effort to avoid long bus rides. Heck, they could snowmobile over when 19. Salem plays at 14. Cambridge on Friday.
Voorheesville is a fitting No. 1. Led by Zaveon Little, but with a talented cast throughout the lineup, the Blackbirds got attention with their recent five-point win over Fonda.
In the opening round, games to watch are 9. Rensselaer at 8. Hadley-Luzerne (frankly, the 13-7 Eagles seem a little low at that number, but if they channel any perceived slight to their play, it could be a fun quarterfinal against Voorheesville), 10. Stillwater at 7. Fort Plain and 11. Waterford at 6. Schoharie.
Granville (15-5), the Adirondack League runner-up, earned the No. 3 seed, while Lake George (15-5) takes the No. 4 spot. It wouldn't surprise anyone to see either or both make it to the final. It may be just a hunch, but I think Granville will match up well with No. 2 seed Berne-Knox if they meet in a semi. As for the Warriors, it would obviously be a stiff challenge if they face Voorheesville in the semis, but when this team gets on the same page, it's, well, Lake George. Enough said.
I can't quite believe this class will go by the seeds.
CLASS D — Top-seeded North Warren (18-2) put an exclamation mark on its regular season by defeating Granville to win its first Adirondack League championship last Saturday. North Warren has good guard play, steady ball-handling and pace dictating by Anthony Girard (also the leading scorer) good inside presence with Tanner Dunkley and the ability to have others step up when needed.
The Cougars have an inviting path to the semifinals, where they could face either Germantown or Hartford. When they played in the regular season, North Warren downed Hartford 65-52 on Dec. 18.
About the only thing I think North Warren has to watch is its propensity to foul. The wrong officials on the wrong night with a few shots not falling could be its undoing.
In the bottom half of the bracket, Argyle (12-8) picked up the No. 3 seed and could face an improving No. 2 Northville in the semis. Northville has talent, but the Scots have two things that can change the complexion of a game: 2,000-point scorer Peyton Lufkin and an uncanny knack for shooting well at Cool Insuring Arena when most teams don't.
As I mentioned above, this and Class A are where it's hard to go against the top seed.
