Adirondack League basketball semifinals set for Thursday

The Adirondack League basketball semifinals are set for Thursday at the home court of the higher-seeded team.

In the boys semifinals, Warrensburg (9-5 league, 11-5 overall) plays at top-seeded Lake George (13-1, 15-3), while North Warren (10-3, 10-7) travels to No. 2 seed Argyle (12-2, 15-3). Both games tip off at 7 p.m.

In the girls semifinals, North Warren (7-5, 10-8) plays at undefeated Corinth (12-0, 17-0) at 6 p.m., and at 7 p.m., Whitehall (10-3, 15-3) plays at second-seeded Hartford (11-2, 14-3).

The semifinal winners are scheduled to play each other in the Adirondack League championship games on Saturday at Hudson Falls High School. The girls game is set for 5 p.m., followed by the boys game at 6:45 p.m.

