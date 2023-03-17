If you’re coming from out of town — or just haven’t been to the state tournament in a long time — here’s a brief guide for those attending the State Boys Basketball Tournament at Cool Insuring Arena.
- You can reach Cool Insuring from either of two exits on the Northway (which is the only term we use for Interstate 87). You can take Exit 17 and head north on Route 9 through South Glens Falls and across the Hudson River. Or you can take Exit 18 onto Broad Street, then bear right onto Hudson Ave.
- Parking can be difficult for morning and afternoon games on Friday, so leave some extra time to find a spot. There is a parking garage on Park Street about a block and a half from the building. There are several other parking lots within walking distance, as well as on-street parking. The city says its DPW crews have been working overtime to get the streets cleared from Tuesday’s snowstorm.
- Tickets for the tournament are available at the Cool Insuring Arena box office. This is one of the few state-level high school events that does not require online purchase.
- There are two sessions on Friday and Saturday, with a separate ticket required for each session. The building will be cleared between sessions. Sunday is a single session with two games.
- Most seating is a general admission — find an empty seat and it’s yours. However, the two rows on the floor behind the scorer’s table will be sold as “premier seating,” which is new this year.
- The order of games is slightly different compared to last year, with Classes AA, A and C running a Friday/Saturday schedule and Classes B and D going on Saturday and Sunday. The time slots remain the same as last year.