A team-by-team look at the State Boys Basketball Tournament

Four teams from Section II reached the State Boys Basketball Tournament this weekend, just in time for its return to Glens Falls and Cool Insuring Arena after a six-year absence.

The action tips off Friday at 9:30 a.m. with a Class D semifinal between South Kortright and Heuvelton.

Green Tech, Ichabod Crane, Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville and Stillwater — the closest school to Glens Falls, at 40 minutes down the road — should bring a strong turnout from the Capital District.

Section VI (Western New York) also has four teams in the tournament — Jamestown, Amherst, Allegany-Limestone and Salamanca — and they match up three times with Section II, in Class AA, B and C.

The Class B semifinals present an interesting matchup between Ichabod Crane and Allegany-Limestone. Both teams are 19-7 and have been on surprising runs. Both were seeded sixth in their sectional tournaments, and on Saturday at 2:15 p.m., they meet in a state semifinal.

Poughkeepsie, which won the Class A state title in 2019 in Binghamton, is the closest to a defending champion in the tournament, though none of the current players was on the team.

Class AA

Mount Vernon: The Knights (22-0) make a habit of reaching the state final four, and this could be one of their best teams since the 2011-12 state champs. The perennial powerhouse (11 state titles) from Section I is led by DeMarley Taylor, a 6-foot-8 senior forward, and Dylan Colon and Elijah Morris, a pair of 6-foot junior guards. However, the Knights are very deep and very good, with a trio of outstanding guards and 6-9 Brandon Sinclair.

Baldwin: The Bruins (22-1), in the final four for the first time since 2016, are a relentless defensive team with no players among the Nassau County scoring leaders. Senior Jamir Stewart, a 5-11 guard, led Baldwin with 22 points in the Long Island final against Half Hollow Hills East. Forward Joshua Petion and 6-5 senior center Cadeem Ramsay each added 13 in the Bruins' 79-68 win.

Green Tech: The Section II champion Eagles (20-2), back for the first time since winning states in 2014, are powered by the senior trio of Dayshaun Walton, Victor Pharr and Zaveon Little. They combined for 55 points Sunday to lead the Albany charter school to a 71-67 regional win over Liverpool. Green Tech's two losses were to Xaverian of Brooklyn and Mount Vernon, a 73-55 loss on Feb. 15.

Jamestown: The Red Raiders (20-3), who lost to Green Tech in the 2014 state final, are back after an eight-year absence. The Section VI champs are led by the trio of Trey Drake, Jaylen Butera and 6-foot-7 Jaral Farmer. Drake, the son of coach Ben Drake, is a 6-3 junior guard who averages 14 points per game and was clutch down the stretch of Jamestown's 60-58 regional win over Aquinas of Rochester.

Class A

Poughkeepsie: The Pioneers (18-8) were expecting to rebuild this season, but they won Section I as the No. 7 seed. The game against Manhasset is a rematch of a 2019 state semifinal. Poughkeepsie is a fast, athletic team that concentrates on pressure defense, and they're led by 6-2 senior twins Jaysean and Jahlyl Morgan. Jaysean Morgan is the leading scorer, while point guard Jahlyl Morgan is the playmaker and vocal leader.

Manhasset: The Section VIII champion Indians (23-1) have good size with Liam Buckley at 6-5 and Liam Connor and Chris Diskin at 6-4, and they bring 6-8 junior James Morris off the bench. Senior guard Mike Notias is Manhasset's leading scorer at 18.3 ppg, followed by Connor at 17 ppg. They combined for 40 in the regional win.

New Hartford: The Section III champion Spartans (23-2) needed a buzzer-beating miracle shot from Connor Karwowski to pull out a 49-47 thriller over Section II's Mekeel Christian in Sunday's regional. New Hartford, from the Utica area, is led by 6-4 junior swingman Zach Philipkoski, who averages 26.2 ppg and scored 40 or more points five times this season. While Mekeel held Philipkoski to eight points, Andrew Durr stepped up with a career-high 18.

Amherst: Like New Hartford, the Tigers (23-2) survived a dramatic regional final to make their first trip to the state final four, holding on for a 58-56 win over Pittsford Mendon last weekend. The Section VI champs from suburban Buffalo are led by 6-3 junior point guard Nick Moore (16.8 ppg), 6-4 senior swingman Teddy McDuffie (13.3 ppg) and 6-9 senior Gary Johnson (9.4 ppg).

Class B

Friends Academy: The Quakers (22-2), who won their only state title back in 2011, are coming off a rugged 50-46 regional win over Bronxville. The Section VIII champs are led by 6-8 junior center C.J. Williams, whose three-point play in the final minute sealed last week's win, and 5-10 junior guard Gabe Ferencz (17.7 ppg).

Seton Catholic: The Saints (20-2), from Binghamton, had to rally past Chittenango for a 69-65 regional victory to reach the state final four for the first time since a runner-up finish in 2018. The Saints are led by guards Andrew Erickson (16.9 ppg), a sophomore, and Kaelin Thomas (16.6 ppg), a senior, but they get contributions from everyone.

Ichabod Crane: The Riders (19-7) earned their first Section II title since 1963, and after starting the season 3-5, Ichabod Crane has gone 16-2 over its last 18 games. Brett Reynolds, a 6-5 senior, is the Riders' main man, averaging 25 ppg with 21 double-doubles this season. Point guard Alex Schmidt (16 ppg) is the floor general and forward Dan Warner (12 ppg) is a force on the boards.

Allegany-Limestone: Like Ichabod Crane, the Gators (19-7) are on their own unlikely run to their first-ever state final four. The Section VI champs, from near Olean in southwestern New York, shined on defense in a 45-30 regional win over Newark. They are led by Tyler Curran, a 6-2 senior who averages 18 ppg. They are a little undersized, but players like 6-4 Hudson Kwiatkowski and 6-1 Andrew Giardini play bigger than their listed heights.

Class C

Pierson: The Whalers (23-2), from the eastern end of Long Island, are chasing their first state title since 1978. The Section XI (Suffolk County) champs are led by 6-4 senior forward Wilson Bennett (18.6 ppg) and 6-3 senior guard Cecil Munshin (15.4 ppg). Bennett scored 34 points in Sunday's 65-63 regional win over Alexander Hamilton, but it was Leo Butler's buzzer-beater that propelled Pierson to the win.

Newfield: The Trojans (21-4), from the rural Finger Lakes region near Ithaca, are making their third trip to the state final four in five years. Newfield lost the Class D final in 2017. The Section IV champs are led by junior guard Jalen Hardison, who scored 30 in last week's regional win over West Canada Valley.

Stillwater: The Warriors (22-3) return to the state final four for the first time since a runner-up finish in 2006, and are pursuing their first state title since 1988. They are a sophomore-loaded team led by senior point guard C.J. McNeil (18 ppg) and 6-4 soph center Jaxon Mueller (20 ppg).

Salamanca: Also nicknamed the Warriors, Salamanca (17-7) is making its first trip to the state semis, thanks to Andy Herrick's clutch 3-pointer in the final 30 seconds of a 61-59 regional win over Avon. The Section VI champs are led by sophomore standout Lucus Brown (21 ppg), a 6-1 guard who scored 30 against Avon. Herrick, a 6-3 junior, and Harley Hoag average about 13 ppg.

Class D

South Kortright: The Rams (20-3), from the Delaware County Catskills, won Section IV for the first time since 2016 by pulling out a 68-67 overtime win over upset-minded Richfield Springs. South Kortright, which last won a state title in 2009, is led by sophomore guard Connor Quarino, who has been on fire in the postseason. Several players also played on the Rams' soccer team that reached the state final four.

Heuvelton: The Bulldogs (22-4), the Section X champs from St. Lawrence County, are making their first trip to the state semifinals. They are led by junior guard Nate Mashaw (18.3 ppg, 73 3-pointers) and 6-4 senior forward Tristan Lovely (11.3 ppg), who played quarterback for Ogdensburg Free Academy last fall.

OESJ: The Wolves (15-9), who were state runners-up in 2019, fell to 6-16 the following season and went 0-9 in last winter's abbreviated COVID schedule, but bounced back this year. They are a quick, tough, scrappy team that thrives on aggressive defense and transition offense. They are sparked by senior point guard Mason Snell (15.7 ppg), who leads four players in double figures. Owen Feagles, Paetyn Logan-Dillenbeck and Colten Christensen average between 11 and 13 ppg.

Avoca-Prattsburgh: This is the second season of the Avoca-Prattsburgh merger, and the Vikings have yet to lose, winning Section V titles both seasons, going 11-0 last season and 25-0 this year. They are led by a trio of guards — Sawyer Devoe (16.7 ppg), Pacey Hopkins (16.2 ppg) and Macoy Putnam (15.5 ppg). Devoe scored 30 and Hopkins had 25 in a 78-56 regional win over Westfield.

