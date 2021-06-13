 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winchell's home run, Jackson's arm lift Cards to title game
0 comments
Section II Baseball/Softball

Winchell's home run, Jackson's arm lift Cards to title game

From the Prep Roundup: Stories, photos, scores and brackets for sectional playoffs series
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Baseball: Argyle at Fort Ann

Adam Winchell touches home plate after his third-inning home run, the only run of the game in Fort Ann's 1-0 victory over Argyle in the Class D semifinals of the Section II Baseball Tournament.

 Greg Brownell,

FORT ANN — Adam Winchell's solo home run plated the only run of the game as Fort Ann defeated Argyle 1-0 in the Class D semifinals of the Section II Baseball Tournament on Saturday afternoon.

The Cardinals will visit top-seeded Germantown on Tuesday in the championship game (4 p.m.). Fort Ann last won a sectional title in 2017.

Cullen Jackson pitched seven strong innings and got a lot of support in the field.  Big plays by Justin Zeh and Jack Dornan robbed Argyle of hits. Jackson struck out nine.

Tyler Humiston pitched a strong game for Argyle, allowing only four hits over six innings.

Fort Ann improved to 10-5 overall while Argyle fell to 6-8.  Saturday's game was delayed three hours because of wet field conditions.

Sectional Scoreboard

BASEBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Semifinals

Shaker 2, Saratoga 1

CBA 3, Colonie 2

Class A Semifinals

Burnt Hills 15, La Salle 0

Troy 14, South Glens Falls 2

Class B Semifinals

Broadalbin-Perth 11, Schalmont 10 (9)

Ichabod Crane 12, Hudson 8

Class C Semifinals

Canajoharie 5, Galway 3

Lake George 5, Chatham 4 (8)

Class D Semifinals

Fort Ann 1, Argyle 0

Germantown 12, Hartford-Fort Edward 9

SOFTBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Final

Shenendehowa 7, Bethlehem 6

Class A Final

South Glens Falls 5, Amsterdam 0

Class B Semifinals

Ichabod Crane 9, Schalmont 0

Tamarac 3, Greenville 0

Class C Semifinals

Lake George 7, Whitehall 0

Chatham 9, Warrensburg 8

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NBA plans to start the new season in October

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News