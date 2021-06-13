Winchell's home run, Jackson's arm lift Cards to title game

FORT ANN — Adam Winchell's solo home run plated the only run of the game as Fort Ann defeated Argyle 1-0 in the Class D semifinals of the Section II Baseball Tournament on Saturday afternoon.
The Cardinals will visit top-seeded Germantown on Tuesday in the championship game (4 p.m.). Fort Ann last won a sectional title in 2017.
Cullen Jackson pitched seven strong innings and got a lot of support in the field. Big plays by Justin Zeh and Jack Dornan robbed Argyle of hits. Jackson struck out nine.
Tyler Humiston pitched a strong game for Argyle, allowing only four hits over six innings.
Fort Ann improved to 10-5 overall while Argyle fell to 6-8. Saturday's game was delayed three hours because of wet field conditions.
