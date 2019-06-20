Granville junior Jarett Williams and Whitehall senior Ethan Patch shared Adirondack League Player of the Year honors, as the league's baseball all-star team was announced.
Fort Ann and Granville each put two players on the first team: Brendan Wright and Jack Dornan for Fort Ann, and Nick Sumner and Dayton Holcomb from the Golden Horde.
Also named to the first team were Warrensburg's Evan MacDuff, Whitehall's Thomas Fish, Hartford-Fort Edward's Gavon Darfler, Lake George's Michael Johnson and Salem's Eli Truehart.
