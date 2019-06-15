{{featured_button_text}}

ENDICOTT — Whitehall pounded out 10 hits and won the state title by mercy rule, beating Brocton 12-1 in the Class D state baseball championship game on Saturday.

The Railroaders, who were hardly challenged on their run to the title, had last won a state championship in 1984.

Thomas Fish got the win on the mound. Austin Barnao led the attack with a 4 for 4 day, driving in six runs.

Check back later for a complete story and photos.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments