SARATOGA SPRINGS — If cars could avoid rust like the Whitehall baseball team does, it might change the industry.
Despite not playing in nine days since a non-league loss to Saratoga Central Catholic, the top-seeded Railroaders were efficient offensively and defensively Wednesday in downing Salem 10-0 in five innings in a Class D semifinal of the Section II Baseball Tournament at Veterans Memorial Park.
Whitehall (13-2) plays Hartford-Fort Edward in the championship game at 4 p.m. Friday at Joe Bruno Stadium.
Starting pitcher Thomas Fish and reliever David Camara combined on a shortened no-hitter, with Fish throwing 61 pitches and striking out six in four innings. Salem didn’t get its first baserunner until the top of the fourth. Camara walked two, but struck out three to wrap it up in the top of the fifth.
Offensively, the Railroaders erupted for eight runs in the first two innings. For the game, Matt Redmond and Fish each had three RBIs and Ethan Patch drove in two more. And certainly doing his part to set the table was leadoff batter Jacob Moore, who reached base all three times he was up, including two infield singles.
Matt Redmond hits a 2-RBI single for the Railroaders. pic.twitter.com/cLdyLRFu20— Will Springstead (@WSpringsteadPSV) May 29, 2019
“I was stretching out pretty good before the game because I had intentions on bunting,” Moore said of the hustle needed for the two infield singles. “I was confident in hitting the ball in the infield.”
Whitehall coach Keith Redmond said he was a little worried about the gap between games, but he tuned up the practices in preparation for the semifinal.
“We did some simulated practices and we had our top pitchers throw against everybody, so that went well,” Keith Redmond said.
Salem started Eli Trueheart on the mound. Trueheart had pitched a complete game in the Generals’ quarterfinal win over Fort Ann. Salem coach Shawn Parker said the plan was only for Truehart to face Whitehall’s lineup twice around. Unfortunately for the Generals, one batter shy of that took only two innings.
“I don’t think he was tired,” Parker said. “We’re still a little young; we only have two seniors on the team. It was a tough spot. He didn’t have his stuff as far as location-wise, but I thought he stuck to his game plan fairly well, but they’re a good-hitting team.”
Fish had a two-run double in the first and Camara’s suicide squeeze provided the other run that inning. In the second, Patch delivered a bases-loaded, two-run single to center field shortly before Matt Redmond belted a two-run single to left field. Tyler Fish’s double to left field made it 8-0.
Thomas Fish scores on David Camara’s suicide squeeze. pic.twitter.com/gRSyvyAxUm— Will Springstead (@WSpringsteadPSV) May 29, 2019
Thomas Fish drove in another run in the third with a single, and Redmond’s single to right field made it 10-0.
“Their top five guys are very tough to get through,” Parker said. “You can’t hide somebody or pitch around somebody to get to the next guy because they’re really tough.”
On Wednesday, the Railroaders had their first seven batters get on base. That kind of depth will help them go far. Which is exactly what Keith Redmond hopes, as Whitehall tries to erase the sting from last year’s loss to Fort Plain in the Class D final.
“They’re focused right now. Even with the younger kids we have, you can see the focus. They know what it was like, that taste of defeat last year. They want it,” Keith Redmond said.
While Whitehall has five seniors, fifth-seeded Salem (9-5) has just a pair, so Parker hopes his returners next year will keep the hunger he said they already have.
“(This year) was the first time in, I think, five years that they’ve won a sectional game, but they didn’t take that as, ‘that’s enough,’ ” Parker said. “They wanted to come here and win, but they ran into a pretty tough team.”
