BINGHAMTON — Ethan Patch struck out 14 in a complete-game performance as Whitehall beat South Kortright 5-0 on Friday at Conlin Field, earning a trip to the Class D state baseball championship game.

The Railroaders (16-2) will face Brocton on Saturday at Union-Endicott at 1 p.m. in the state final. It is Whitehall's first trip to the state final since winning the state Class C-D title in 1984.

Whitehall scored one in the first, then broke through for four in the fifth, which was highlighted by Patch’s two-run single.

