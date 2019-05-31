TROY — Two big innings Friday helped Whitehall earn its first sectional baseball title since 1989.
Final out pic.twitter.com/bFKEsXHUpz— Will Springstead (@WSpringsteadPSV) May 31, 2019
The top-seeded Railroaders scored eight runs in the third and fourth innings en route to a 9-4 win over Hartford-Fort Edward in the Class D final of the Section II Baseball Tournament at Joe Bruno Stadium.
Whitehall (14-2) will play the Section IX champion in a state regional final at 1 p.m on Saturday, June 8 at Cantine Field in Saugerties. The winner of that game goes to the state final four.
Hartford-Fort Edward put runners on 2nd and 3rd, but Patch gets Luke Casey to ground to 1st to end the threat. pic.twitter.com/NLIh5O75cP— Will Springstead (@WSpringsteadPSV) May 31, 2019
