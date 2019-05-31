{{featured_button_text}}

TROY — Two big innings Friday helped Whitehall earn its first sectional baseball title since 1989.

The top-seeded Railroaders scored eight runs in the third and fourth innings en route to a 9-4 win over Hartford-Fort Edward in the Class D final of the Section II Baseball Tournament at Joe Bruno Stadium.

Whitehall (14-2) will play the Section IX champion in a state regional final at 1 p.m on Saturday, June 8 at Cantine Field in Saugerties. The winner of that game goes to the state final four.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Follow Will Springstead on Twitter @WSpringsteadPSV.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments