Where Are They Now: Witches brought baseball supremacy to small-town Greenwich

“They were so dedicated — you didn’t have to tell them what to do,” Lomasney said. “They were such great leaders, they did it on their own.”

“Harry Lomasney was very unique,” Mosher said. “He wasn’t harsh, he was very relaxed, he just let it go. We steered our own ship.”

That was just how the Witches worked. Lomasney managed the games. The team managed itself.

“We would joke around, but when it was time to play, we focused in and got the job done,” Kuzmich said.

“Coach Lomasney did his part, we did our part,” Cronin said. “Nobody wanted to let the team down. … If you didn’t get the job done, someone else was going to step up and do it.”

That trust was rooted in the fact that most of the team had played together from the time they were kids.

“At that time, it seemed everyone played baseball,” Bearor said. “Ben Cronin lived down the street from me — we’d ride our bikes, get all of our friends and go up to the Little League field and play ball.”

“We just enjoyed being with each other, and we’re still close friends,” Cronin said. “It was friendly competition to be good and get better.”