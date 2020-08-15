Where Are They Now: Witches brought baseball supremacy to small-town Greenwich

Ben Cronin doesn’t have to go out of his way to see some memories in the Greenwich High School trophy cabinet: a pair of New York state-shaped wooden plaques that commemorate arguably the area’s greatest baseball team.
Cronin is now an assistant principal and an assistant football coach at his alma mater. But in 1992-93, he was the second baseman on a Witches baseball team that won 52 of 53 games and back-to-back state Class C titles.
“We had a lot of athletes, all good-sized, good athletes,” Cronin said. “This group really had talent — it was a very tough, aggressive bunch.”
It was truly a unique group for a rural, small-town school.
Not a bad bat in the batch. Power at every position. Spectacular defense in the field. A deep pitching staff most colleges would envy.
The Witches of 1992-93 had sheer confidence and trust in each other, and yet they were loose enough to play duck, duck, goose during warmups before winning their second straight state title.
They are now grown men in their mid-40s, dads with kids of their own. They are successful businessmen, tradesmen, school administrators and State Police investigators. Most are still in touch today.
A generation ago, though, it could be argued that they were grown men playing among boys, winning 43 consecutive games in one stretch.
“They were men at every position. We had good players on the bench,” said former Greenwich assistant coach Duke Beck, who succeeded Harry Lomasney as head coach and retired only last year.
“It was certainly one of the better baseball teams in Section II history,” said Lomasney, who turned 80 in June but still coaches pitchers at Saratoga Catholic. Lomasney coached the Witches for 24 seasons, retiring in 1995 with 328 victories. “We tried to play up as much as we could. Class A teams refused to play us — they were that good.”
“We were competitive among ourselves, in the best sense,” said Mike Conlin, the Witches’ slugging shortstop and pitcher who was MVP of the 1993 state tournament. “We had a good mix of talented, selfless people, and everyone led.”
They weren’t just successful on the baseball diamond — that success extended to the football field and the basketball court.
“Everybody played every sport — that helped us with mental toughness,” said Bill Faile, whose crackling 90 mph fastball got him drafted by the Atlanta Braves a week before the Witches won their second state crown. “All year we were competing in something. We were ready for the moment when it happened.”
“We just had a core of guys at a small school who were very determined to win at all cost,” said center fielder Josh Kelley, now a State Police investigator. “We were confident because we pushed each other. It was unusual to have such a number of athletic kids at a small school. Ninety percent of our roster played college sports.”
“We had a lot of depth and a lot of guys who put in a lot of hard work,” said Brian Kuzmich, the 1992 team’s No. 1 pitcher, shortstop and only senior starter. “We had a lot of opportunities to play. We played travel ball, Coach Lomasney brought us to camps, like at Old Dominion. That might have helped us — we were a little ahead of the curve.”
Small-town roots
Like Kuzmich and Cronin, many of the Greenwich Witches are still in the area. Right fielder Jason Nolan, who missed the 1993 season with a knee injury, is an electrician. Utility player Heath Mullen works for National Grid. Ed Aldrich, who had the best glove at first base Lomasney has ever seen, works for Schwan’s.
Kuzmich owns a trucking and excavation company in Greenwich.
His son and daughter are both athletes at Greenwich — son Jesse is a three-sport standout like dad.
Conlin and his wife decided to raise their family in Greenwich. They have four children between the ages of 11 and 17.
“I lived in Boston for a while, but when my wife and I wanted to start having kids, a small town had a lot more appeal,” said Conlin, who is a communications manager for Key Bank and has a web design and development business on the side. He also coaches modified basketball at Greenwich.
“I never thought I would coach, but I’ve come to really love it,” he said.
Faile said he wanted to be a coach — in Division I basketball. After playing minor-league baseball for a few years, Faile returned home and played basketball at Adirondack Community College, becoming the all-time leading scorer. He now has three kids and works in Chicago as a regional sales and marketing director for Bluegreen Vacations.
“This is similar (to athletics) — I have that competition,” said Faile, the MVP of the 1992 state baseball final. “I played basketball till I was 36, 37 — I just started playing again to stay in shape.”
Faile also started playing baseball in a rec league last year.
“I can finally throw a breaking ball,” he said with a laugh.
Mark Mosher, one of Greenwich’s many strong pitching arms, is also a State Police investigator in the Capital District, like Kelley. Kelley still plays baseball in the Capital District men’s league and the State Police team. Both have budding young athletes among their kids.
Most of the 1992-93 Witches played sports in college. Cronin played some baseball at Springfield, Mosher at Hartwick. So did Nolan (Saint Rose), utility player David Bain (Ithaca) and rugged catcher Ben Yurschak (Franklin Pierce). Conlin made stops at RPI, South Carolina-Aiken and Northeastern before a shoulder injury ended his baseball aspirations. Kuzmich went to West Virginia on a Division I baseball scholarship, but ended up at New Haven, along with Kelley, where they played in a D-II World Series together. Left fielder Ted Bearor — one of the heroes of the 1993 state final — played football at the University at Albany, where he was a free safety and a senior captain before embarking on a career in hotel and restaurant management. His wife, Jamie, was an All-American field hockey goalie at Old Dominion. They live in Queensbury and have three children, all swimmers, including son T.J., now a D-I swimmer at Towson University.
“We just wanted them to create their own path, don’t follow our path,” Ted Bearor said. “They went into swimming, and we told them, ‘We’ll be right behind you all the way.’”
Cronin, a former phys ed teacher who has spent many years as a football defensive coordinator at Cambridge and Greenwich, has applied many lessons he learned to his coaching career.
“It really helps me understand that promoting team and performing as a group is what sports are all about,” he said. “It isn’t about making one person have better stats than another.”
“There were many leaders on that team, some were more aggressive than others,” said Lomasney, who also coached at Skidmore College after retiring from Greenwich. “But they all had it, and you can see it in what they’re doing today.”
Cast of characters
How many teams — on the verge of a state title — are loose enough to play a children’s game during warmups?
“Before the state title game, we’re in right field — we had just slipped by the semifinal in eight innings — and no lie, we were out there playing duck, duck, goose,” Kelley said. “That was our team in a nutshell. When it was game time, we played our butts off, but we enjoyed every minute of it.”
It was a team with lots of character — and characters.
Mosher recalled the team’s troll doll that they dressed in a uniform and placed in the dugout as a mascot. The team listened to “The Gambler” by Kenny Rogers on every bus ride. Kelley was known for bringing strange items with him out to center field.
“Josh was a prankster,” recalled Bearor, who is a business partner in reopening Wallie’s, the iconic downtown Greenwich restaurant. “One time he brought a juice box out to center field. The next inning he brought out a squirt gun.”
“He would put a sandwich under his hat and eat it in center field,” Lomasney said. “He’d make sure I saw him take his hat off and take a bite of it.”
“When you play center field and you get eight fly balls hit to you in four years, you’ve got to find ways to entertain yourself,” Kelley said.
As much as they had fun, the Witches were a serious ballclub on the field.
“The talent we had 1 through 9 was outstanding,” Mosher said. “Everyone could hit, our pitching was very unique. Billy was a stud. There weren’t any holes, we didn’t have a weak spot. These guys all grew up in a small town. It was just a real special group.”
Self-motivated
Lomasney did not have to worry about his players goofing around when it was time to go to work — so much so that he took almost a hands-off approach to managing a very self-motivated team.
“They were so dedicated — you didn’t have to tell them what to do,” Lomasney said. “They were such great leaders, they did it on their own.”
“Harry Lomasney was very unique,” Mosher said. “He wasn’t harsh, he was very relaxed, he just let it go. We steered our own ship.”
That was just how the Witches worked. Lomasney managed the games. The team managed itself.
“We would joke around, but when it was time to play, we focused in and got the job done,” Kuzmich said.
“Coach Lomasney did his part, we did our part,” Cronin said. “Nobody wanted to let the team down. … If you didn’t get the job done, someone else was going to step up and do it.”
That trust was rooted in the fact that most of the team had played together from the time they were kids.
“At that time, it seemed everyone played baseball,” Bearor said. “Ben Cronin lived down the street from me — we’d ride our bikes, get all of our friends and go up to the Little League field and play ball.”
“We just enjoyed being with each other, and we’re still close friends,” Cronin said. “It was friendly competition to be good and get better.”
“We never talked about losing,” Faile said. “A couple of times we were down late, but we figured out how to win. We never panicked, we had each other’s backs. Someone different stepped up every game.”
The streak
The 1992 team went a perfect 26-0, but came from behind to win many of their playoff games, including the state semifinal, in which the Witches rallied behind back-to-back suicide squeeze bunts by Bain and Nolan. In the title game, they beat Falconer 5-0, as Faile fired a two-hit shutout with 18 strikeouts.
“We just wanted to win every game and keep going,” Kelley said.
The next spring, Greenwich won its first 17 games in 1993, many of them lopsided.
“The ‘93 season, we were just a force,” said Conlin, who belted 15 home runs in two seasons, including one that hit a house across the street from the left-field fence at East Field in Glens Falls. “We knew how good we were.”
But all streaks eventually come to an end. Just before sectionals, Greenwich looked like mere mortals in an 11-3 loss to rival Schuylerville.
“We just played a bad game,” Conlin said. “We had multiple players make errors, myself included, Billy couldn’t find the zone. In 53 games, we only had one game that we really stunk on that day.”
In reports of the day, Schuylerville coach Hal Foster said he had cranked up the Black Horses’ pitching machine for a week before facing Faile’s rocket right arm.
“They had good timing, they took good swings — they were prepared,” Faile said.
“At the time, Billy didn’t have a curveball, so they slammed him,” Lomasney said. “It was the best thing for us — we were starting to play not-to-lose. After that, we woke up.”
‘Irish luck’
Lomasney recalled that John Traver, the late Greenwich boys basketball coach, told him they had a “bit of Irish luck” in the state playoffs.
“There’s some luck involved in going 52-1,” Lomasney said. “Most of the time I had to
hold them back. After 10 or 12 games, you had to stop them from scoring runs. They were just that good.”
On their way to their second state title, the Witches got a good dose of that luck. They came from behind in the seventh inning of both state tournament games — and won both in eight innings.
“Three or four times we were dead in the water, and something strange occurred,” Lomasney said.
“It was a combination of luck and confidence,” Cronin said. “We knew somebody would score. That group didn’t choke. We capitalized on luck or the other team making a mistake.”
The Witches pulled out a 3-2 semifinal win over Westlake on Mullen’s RBI single in the eighth. Hours later, they were back, and pulled out another thriller, a 6-5 victory over CBA of Syracuse in the championship game.
Conlin, who went the distance on the mound, scored the tying run on an error in the seventh to send the game to extra innings.
In the eighth, with Bain on first base, Bearor bunted.
“The third baseman came charging in, and I popped it right over him,” Bearor said.
“And then they threw the ball into the right-field bleachers and Dave Bain came in to score the winning run,” said Lomasney, who celebrated his birthday with a second state title. “That was the most lucky thing you ever saw.”
The celebration was on, and a team passed into legend.
“We had all that talent, and we still had a sprinkle of luck, especially the second year,” Mosher said. “The baseball gods shined upon us.”
