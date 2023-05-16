Wednesday's schedule:
BASEBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Opening Round
Shaker at Ballston Spa, 4 p.m.
Class A Opening Round
Scotia vs. La Salle at Geer Field, 4:30 p.m.
South High at Mohonasen, 4:30 p.m.
Class B Opening Round
Tamarac at Taconic Hills, 4 p.m.
Hudson at Ichabod Crane, 4 p.m.
Glens Falls vs. Coxsackie-Athens at McQuade Park, 4 p.m.
Cohoes vs. Catskill at Ricky Cramer Field, 4 p.m.
Ravena at Johnstown, 4:30 p.m.
Fonda vs. Schuylerville at Shuttleworth Park, 6 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
Class D Quarterfinals
Johnsburg-Minerva vs. Chazy at NCCS, 4:30 p.m.
Bolton-Schroon-Newcomb at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.