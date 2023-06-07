Warrensburg junior Brady Cheney was named the Player of the Year in Adirondack League baseball for the 2023 season.

Cheney, an outfielder, first baseman and left-handed pitcher, batted .424 with 25 hits and 25 RBI for the Burghers. He also went 11-1 on the mound with an earned-run average of 0.97, 105 strikeouts and 17 walks in 64 2/3 innings pitched. Warrensburg went 18-3 and reached the Section II Class C title game.

Named to the Adirondack League first team were Fort Ann senior Callon Sutliff, Hartford-Fort Edward senior Drake Stewart, Granville senior twins Caleb and Cody Nelson, Lake George seniors Brody McCabe and Luke Sheldon, Warrensburg senior Caden Allen, Hadley-Luzerne's Tyler Plummer, and Salem-Cambridge eighth-grader Stephen Yakubec.

Chosen for the second team were Warrensburg's Stevie Schloss and Daalten DeMarsh, Argyle's Shea Squires, Fort Ann's Dylan Brown and Josh Dornan, Granville's Brent Perry and Alex Torres, Zach Bartholomew of H-FE, and North Warren's Wyatt Jennings.