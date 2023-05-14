SARATOGA SPRINGS — Louis Lang went 4 for 4 at the plate with a double and three RBIs Sunday to power the Warrensburg baseball team to an 11-3 win over Fort Ann in the Adirondack League consolation game at East Side Recreation Field.

Stevie Schloss went 3 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored, and Caden Allen added two hits with an RBI and two runs scored for the Burghers (15-2). Caleb Remington picked up the pitching win, allowing three hits and one run over five innings.

The Cardinals were led by Dylan Brown, who went 3 for 4 with an RBI, and Garrett Brown added two hits and an RBI.