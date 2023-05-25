Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

TROY — Shane Wetherington scattered nine hits in a complete-game effort as Duanesburg beat Warrensburg 6-2 in the Class C championship game of the Section II Baseball Tournament at Joe Bruno Stadium on Thursday.

The Burghers’ season ended at 18-3. Wetherington struck out seven without issuing a walk.

“He’s a really, really good pitcher,” Warrensburg coach Mike Perrone said in a phone interview. “He didn’t walk a single kid tonight, and that’s incredibly impressive. He’s a great kid and they’re a great team. … I was also proud of my kids facing a great team and a great pitcher. We hung in there and battled.”

The Burghers got a run in the first inning when Caden Allen beat out an infield single and Stevie Schloss scored from second base. Warrensburg also scored a run in the sixth.

Duanesburg pecked away consistently, with single runs in the second through fifth innings, then two in the seventh. Wetherington, Ethan Myers and Peyton Fall both went 2 for 4 at the plate for the Eagles, who move on to Saturday’s Class C-CC playoff. Duanesburg played flawlessly in the field.

Daalten DeMarsh, Schloss and Allen each had two hits for Warrensburg, which had nine hits overall.

“It’s a really tough and gritty group,” Perrone said of his team, “a resilient group. If you told me we’d have 18 wins and play for the sectional title at beginning of the year, I don’t know if I would have believed you, I don’t know if anyone would have believed you, it’s such a young team. We made such significant strides. I’m excited from what the future holds.”