Tigers score in seventh to beat Queensbury

HUDSON FALLS — Michael Sullivan’s sacrifice fly brought home the winning run in the bottom of the seventh as Hudson Falls beat Queensbury 3-2 in Foothills Council baseball on Friday.

It was the Tigers’ first win against Queensbury in a long time, and only their third victory in 10 games this season.

“A win against Queensbury’s a big win for us,” coach Greg Smith said. “These guys just needed to believe in themselves a little bit. ... After a 5-4 loss to Schuylerville, I told them ‘we’re right there.’ If we play to our potential, we’re competitive every night, and that’s where we want to be.”

Hudson Falls tied the game at 1-1 in the fifth on Sullivan’s RBI single and took the lead in the bottom of the sixth. Peyton Smith led off with a single, moved to third on a bunt and scored on Dom Doyle’s drag-bunt single.

Both starting pitchers — Logan Smith of Queensbury and Peyton Smith of Hudson Falls — had strong games, but had to leave before the end due to pitch counts. Peyton Smith left with two outs in the top of the seventh. Queensbury’s Adrian Caron later singled to right-center field to tie the game at 2-2.

In the bottom of the inning, Joe LaPan singled with one out. After a stolen base and a passed ball put him on third, Sullivan’s fly ball to center field was plenty deep enough to score LaPan and end the game.

“Once Joe reached, I knew we’d be aggressive,” coach Smith said. “We kind of changed our lineup the last few games, moving Joe (LaPan) and Michael (Sullivan), our best hitters, into the one and two spots. It worked out (Friday) where they came up for the fourth time in the seventh.”

Hudson Falls 3, Queensbury 2

Queensbury 010 000 1 — 2 4 1

Hudson Falls (2-6, 3-7) 000 011 1 — 3 6 2

WP — Xavier Schwab (1-0). LP — Jake Afsar-Keshmiri. 2B — Jake Afsar-Keshmiri (Q).

