MAINE — Ticonderoga returned to the Class C final of the State Baseball Tournament with a 3-1 semifinal victory Friday over Gananda at Maine-Endwell High School.
The Sentinels (18-2) face either Pierson or Cooperstown in the Class C championship game Saturday at 4 p.m. at Binghamton University. Ticonderoga lost in last year's state final to Avon, 6-5.
Jack Grinnell blasted a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 1-1 tie. Grinnell had all three of the Sentinels' hits and threw out two runners from behind the plate.
Grinnell also belted a double in the third and scrambled home on an error to tie the score for Ticonderoga. Russell Gallo III picked up the win on the mound.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.