MAINE — Ticonderoga returned to the Class C final of the State Baseball Tournament with a 3-1 semifinal victory Friday over Gananda at Maine-Endwell High School.

The Sentinels (18-2) face either Pierson or Cooperstown in the Class C championship game Saturday at 4 p.m. at Binghamton University. Ticonderoga lost in last year's state final to Avon, 6-5.

Jack Grinnell blasted a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 1-1 tie. Grinnell had all three of the Sentinels' hits and threw out two runners from behind the plate.

Grinnell also belted a double in the third and scrambled home on an error to tie the score for Ticonderoga. Russell Gallo III picked up the win on the mound.

