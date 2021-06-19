Ticonderoga loses in Class C baseball final

SARANAC LAKE — Saranac Lake started with a bang on offense, and with freshman pitcher Cedar Rivers coasting on the mound, the Red Storm were in business.
Already with a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference regular season title in its back pocket, Saranac Lake finished its season on a high note thanks to a 9-1 win over Ticonderoga in the Class C championship game of the Section VII Baseball Tournament.
The Red Storm got out to a quick 3-0 lead and added on four more in the fifth and two in the sixth.
Meanwhile, Rivers was dealing, turning in what turned out to be a complete-game performance that featured no earned runs with 10 strikeouts and just two hits and three walks allowed.
"I started off the game throwing strikes and was really able to locate well," Rivers said. "Having that combined with Ben Clark behind the plate catching and calling a good game for me was great."
The 2020-21 school sports year was a struggle for the athletes, but in its twilight, there was a chance to celebrate.
Will Woodruff served as the Red Storm's catalyst at the top of the lineup, reaching base in all four of his plate appearances with two singles and two walks. He added three stolen bases and a run scored in Saranac Lake's first inning.
Saranac Lake started off the game with two singles and a double, and in the blink of an eye, the Sentinels were behind.
"I thought the big part of the game was them getting on us offensively with three runs right off the bat," Sentinels coach Dan Dorsett said. "We were digging out of a hole the whole time. You come in optimistic to a game like this, but when you fall behind, it's tough."
Nate Trudeau and Garrett Drinkwine had the lone hits on the day for Ticonderoga. Trudeau also walked twice.
Gavin Tucker took the loss on the mound, working 4 2/3 innings and surrendering four earned runs on six hits and five walks. He punched out seven.
"We did not get the big hit when we needed to get the big hit," Dorsett said. "Early on, I thought we were doing OK. We did not strike out much, and we were putting the ball in play. They made the plays. We had a couple runners on at certain points, but we needed to get a run or two much earlier."
Due to the odd scenarios presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, Ticonderoga is still the defending Class C state champion thanks to its title run in 2019.
Dorsett said getting to this year's championship game will serve as some key building blocks for the future since the team will lose just one senior to graduation.