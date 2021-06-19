Ticonderoga loses in Class C baseball final

SARANAC LAKE — Saranac Lake started with a bang on offense, and with freshman pitcher Cedar Rivers coasting on the mound, the Red Storm were in business.

Already with a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference regular season title in its back pocket, Saranac Lake finished its season on a high note thanks to a 9-1 win over Ticonderoga in the Class C championship game of the Section VII Baseball Tournament.

The Red Storm got out to a quick 3-0 lead and added on four more in the fifth and two in the sixth.

Meanwhile, Rivers was dealing, turning in what turned out to be a complete-game performance that featured no earned runs with 10 strikeouts and just two hits and three walks allowed.

"I started off the game throwing strikes and was really able to locate well," Rivers said. "Having that combined with Ben Clark behind the plate catching and calling a good game for me was great."

+2 A high school sports year that struggled for normalcy, and finally got there The 2020-21 school sports year was a struggle for the athletes, but in its twilight, there was a chance to celebrate.

Will Woodruff served as the Red Storm's catalyst at the top of the lineup, reaching base in all four of his plate appearances with two singles and two walks. He added three stolen bases and a run scored in Saranac Lake's first inning.

Saranac Lake started off the game with two singles and a double, and in the blink of an eye, the Sentinels were behind.