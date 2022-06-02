Ticonderoga falls in regional semifinals

BOLTON LANDING — Chatham pitchers Tyler Kneller and Tate Van Alstyne combined on a no-hitter on Thursday as the Panthers showed why they are undefeated this season with a 14-3 victory over Ticonderoga in a Class C regional semifinal baseball game.

Kneller struck out 10 but walked seven in going the first five innings to get the win for the Section II champions (18-0).

“They are an outstanding team and he is an outstanding pitcher,” Ticonderoga coach Dan Dorsett said. “He had to be throwing in the mid-80s. He’s the best I’ve seen in a while.

“The strike zone was a little tight, but he kept firing. In five innings, we put only three balls in play against him. He is a monster — 6-4 and 200. And he is supposed to be their No. 2 pitcher from what we heard. They are loaded.”

Despite the final score, this was a competitive game for the first four innings. The Section VII champion-Sentinels (10-7) trailed only by a 4-3 score after four before the Panthers eruped for six runs in the fifth to take a 10-3 advantage.

“We wanted to come out and keep them scoreless in the top of the first and we were able to execute a suicide squeeze in the bottom of the first to take the lead,” Dorsett said. “So, that was a great start for us and I was pleased with that.

“They scored four in the third and we were able to get two back in the bottom of the inning. Our first two batters walked. One scored on a throwing error to third and the second on another suicide-squeeze bunt. (Matthew) Thorsen had a big two-run homer for them in the third inning.”

Ticonderoga starter Nate Trudeau allowed two hits to begin the fifth before being taken out and Chatham went on to score six runs off three Ti pitchers in the inning.

“We struggled to get out of that inning,” Dorsett said. “It was only a 4-3 game at the time.”

The Panthers then completely broke it open with four in the sixth. The contest was called after six innings due to the 10-run rule.

Van Alstyne and Cam Horton led the Panthers with two hits each, with Van Alstyne having a triple. Thorsen added his home run and the Sentinels walked him intentionally twice. Kneller and Michael Pierro rapped doubles.

The loss ended a seven-game winning streak for the Sentinels, who were a hot team down the stretch.

“We hadn't lost since just before Mother's Day,” Dorsett said. “We were able to turn things around and I was pleased with the team.”

Thursday's game was originally scheduled to be played at Plattsburgh State's Chip Cummings Field, but it was moved to Bolton because of a wet field at the college.

Chatham will oppose Section X winner Norwood-Norfolk in the regional finals on Saturday.

Class C Regionals Chatham;004;064 —;14;9;1 Ticonderoga;102;000 —;3;0;3 WP — Kneller. LP — Trudeau. 2B — Kneller (C), Pierro (C). 3B — Van Alstyne (C).

