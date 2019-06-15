Ticonderoga captures Class C state baseball crown

BINGHAMTON — Michael DuShane and Bryce Gautreau combined on an unconventional no-hitter as Ticonderoga won the Class C state baseball title with a 7-3 won over Cooperstown on Saturday at Binghamton University.
Nick Robarge-Greene hit a two-run homer in the first inning and the Sentinels used 10 hits in avenging a loss in last year’s state title game.
The Sentinels (19-2), who lost in last year's state title game, are the first Section VII baseball team to win a state title in 25 years.
Check back later for a complete story.
